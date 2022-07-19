Kayla Itsines Net Worth and Earnings 2022

Kayla Itsines is an Australian personal trainer, author, and entrepreneur. For years, she has been regarded as one of the best fitness instructors around, and she is now a household name. Kayle Itsines is best known as the creator of the “Bikini Body Guides” ebook series and the “Sweat with Kayla” diet and fitness plan app.

She’s a fitness guru who’s inspired tens of thousands of people to get in shape and live a healthy lifestyle thanks to her advice. Itsines was named one of the 30 most important persons on the internet by Time Magazine in March 2016. In addition, Kayla has amassed a sizable fan base on social media, with around 14 million Instagram followers and over 28 million Facebook fans.

Kayla Itsines’ net worth, income, assets, earnings, different brand organizations, luxury lifestyle, profession, biography, and a few other fascinating facts about her will be discussed in this section of the article.

Life in the Earlier Years

Kayla Itsines was born in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, on May 21, 1991. She is a year shy of her 31st birthday. Kayla’s love of athletics began at an early age, and she used to participate in school basketball as well. At the age of 18, she graduated from the Australian Institute of Fitness with a Master’s Trainer degree to pursue a career as a personal trainer.

Career

She began working at the gym in Adelaide after graduating from university. For the school’s Netball team, she began training her sister’s pals. Soon after she joined Instagram, Kayla Itsines attracted thousands of followers on social media and began promoting a healthy lifestyle for others.

Tobi Pearce, her partner, suggested she offer an online workout program after she found popularity on social media. Bikini Body Training Company (BBG) was founded in March 2013 by Kayla and Pearce as the company’s CEO. The first two Bikini Body Guides, which included exercises and nutrition advice, were then released by both of them. The two guides were downloaded more than a million times within a few months.

Three times a week, you’ll do 28-minute high-intensity workouts in this BBG program. While this program initially offered 1,200-calorie meal plans, it was later modified to offer 1,600- to 1,800-calorie meal plans. In addition, Kayla Itsines runs a YouTube channel of the same name where she shares fitness advice.

Kayla Itsines Body Stats

In terms of physical appearance, Kayla Itsines stands at a towering 5’5″ and weighs a healthy 57 kilograms (126 Lbs). While she enjoys high-intensity workouts and plyometrics, she also does cardio every day.

She avoids junk food and sugary drinks and sticks to a diet high in lean protein and complex carbohydrates. When it comes to Kayla’s snacks, she eats a lot of Greek-style vegetables and fruits. She usually has 2 pieces of toast with a variety of vegetables on top. Kayla Itsines struggled with alcoholism as recently as 2016.

Personal Life

Itsines is the name of her father, a teacher named Jim, and her mother, a teacher named Anna. Kayla’s younger sister Leah Itsines, a food stylist and personal trainer is likewise influenced by fitness. She identified as a Greek because of her ancestry and that of her family. She relies on her Greek upbringing for many of her culinary decisions.

It was at a gym that Kayla Itsines met her husband, Tobi Pearce, that the two began living together in 2013. Tobi, her husband, also serves as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Their first child, Arna Leia Pearce, was born in 2019 after Kayla and Tobi got engaged in 2018. On the other hand, they announced their split on social media on August 21st, 2020.

Kayla Itsines Net Worth

According to media reports, Kayla Itsines net worth of $70 million in US dollars, which translates to $99 million in Australian currency as of 2022. She’s one of Australia’s wealthiest fitness trainers and social media stars, and she’s made a lot of money doing what she loves. Kayla Itsines earns almost $8,000 each month.

Her fitness app, Sweat with Kayla, generates more revenue than any other in the fitness industry for her. In addition to that, she is also interested in the numerous supplement and fitness brand advertisements, modeling, projects, and sponsorships, in which she receives a large portion of the money. The net worth of Kayla Itsines is $10 million every year.

