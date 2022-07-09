Keanu Reeves Net Worth: What did He Make from Matrix and John Wick?

Were you aware of Keanu Reeves financial status?

With a net worth of over $380 million, Keanu Reeves is a multi-talented celebrity. Countless films featuring him have grossed hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office over the years. He is likely most recognized for his work on The Matrix and John Wick.

Keanu Reeves Early Life

Keanu On September 2, 1964, in Beirut, Lebanon, Charles Reeves was born. He was born to a mother from Essex in the United Kingdom and a father from Oahu in the United States. Beirut was the place where his mother first met his father, a costume designer. After his father abandoned the family when he was three years old, he and his mother spent most of his youth traveling the world, but they finally landed in Toronto in 1971, and he became a Canadian citizen.

As a result of Reeves’ dyslexia, his education was hindered. He was expelled from several high schools because of his poor behavior. Despite this, he made up for his poor grades by playing goalie for his high school hockey team, where he was an all-star. He decided to pursue acting after seeing a school play of Romeo and Juliet and falling in love with the stage.

Keanu Reeves Career

Reeves began his career in Canadian television, advertising, and theatrical performances before starring in 1986’s Youngblood, his first feature film. After that, he was cast in several co-starring roles, one of which was in River’s Edge, which received widespread recognition. Reeves was a pleasant surprise at the movie office with Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989), a blockbuster that brought in over $40 million in the United States alone. In addition to Point Break and My Own Private Idaho, Reeves has been in a slew of other mainstream and independent films.

Success

Speed, the 1994 action film that garnered Reeves two Academy Awards and over $350 million worldwide and domestically, catapulted him to stardom. A trilogy of sci-fi action flicks starring Reeves raked in a cumulative gross of 1.6 billion dollars in ticket sales. His portrayal of Neo in the films was widely acclaimed and popular.

It was in 2014 when Reeves got his big break, playing a retired hitman in the action thriller “John Wick.” It was a critical and commercial success for both films. After that, he returned to the character in two more films. More than $500 million has been made at the box office with his John Wick films. After adjusting for inflation, Keanu Reeves‘ films have grossed more than $4.6 billion worldwide at the box office.

“Keanu,” Europe’s first Keanu Reeves film festival, was held in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2019. Over two days, April 27th and 28th, nine of his films were shown.

Keanu Reeves Earnings from The Matrix

In The Matrix, Keanu was cast as Neo after Will Smith turned down the role. In the beginning, his compensation was to be $10 million. To top it all off, the film’s unexpected success netted him $35 million in box office receipts for the first outing. After adjusting for inflation, that works out to almost $53 million. Warner Bros. confirmed in August 2019 that the fourth Matrix film would be released in 2019.

Keanu Reeves’ backend bonuses would eventually make him the highest-paid actor of all time for a single series thanks to the success of The Matrix DVDs and the success of the second and third films. Bonuses from the second and third films earned Keanu at least $120 million. At the time of this writing, his total earnings from The Matrix surpassed $200 million.

Keanu Reeves Salary Highlights

Keanu’s first film role in 1986’s Youngblood netted him just $3000. His performance in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure earned him $95,000. ‘Speed,’ from 1994, fetched him a cool $1.2 million. After factoring in inflation, that comes out to about $2 million. In the sequel to Speed, he turned down $11 million for his role. Due to his band’s tour schedule, the man claimed he couldn’t meet with you. Johnny Mnemonic earned him $2 million, but The Devil’s Advocate got him $8 million.

Personal Life

Ava Archer Syme-Reeves, the stillborn daughter of Jennifer Syme, Reeves’ longtime girlfriend, was born on December 24, 1999. Their relationship suffered as a result of their sadness, and they parted ways a few weeks later. Syme was killed instantly in an automobile accident in April 2001. For this reason, Reeves sought time to process the incident before beginning filming on The Matrix sequels. He had a relationship with China Chow in 2008. When it comes to his personal life, he is notoriously tight-lipped.

However, Reeves has an interest in Buddhism and regards himself as spiritual, despite not being a practising Christian.

Keanu’s Hollywood Hills home was broken into by two stalkers in 2014. On September 12, he awoke to find a stalker waiting for him in his library, telling him she had come to meet him. After carefully chatting with her, he phoned the police. Reeves’ cleaners had left a gate unsecured, allowing a second stalker to break into his home three days later.

Before swimming naked in his pool, the stalker took off his clothes, showered, and changed into his underwear in his own home. Although Reeves was not home at the time, the cleaning team called the police, who were able to remove the stalker from her.

Reeves founded a cancer charity, but he declined to put his name on it. The SickKids Foundation, PETA, and Stand up to Cancer all have his full support.

Besides acting, Reeves was a member of the band Dogstar for several years in the ’90s, playing bass guitar. In addition, he is a passionate motorcyclist and a co-founder of Arch Motorcycle Company, which creates unique motorcycles. Also, he co-founded Firm Films, a production company. X Artists’ Books, the small press founded by Reeves, publishes his work. Ode to Happiness and Shadows are two of his own works.

