Keith Levene Cause Of Death: Renowned Guitarist’s Reason Of Death Revealed

At the age of 65, Keith Levene, a groundbreaking guitarist and founding member of the Clash and Public Image Ltd, passed away. Let’s look at Keith Levene’s death and the guitarist and co-founder of Clash, Keith Levene, in more detail.

Who Was Keith Levene?

In England, Julian Keith Levene was a founding member of The Clash as well as Public Image Ltd. Levene was born in Muswell Hill, London, on July 18, 1957.

Early on, he developed a love for progressive rock, and at the age of fifteen, he worked as a roadie for Yes on their Close to the Edge tour. In 1976, he became a founding member of both The Flowers of Romance and The Clash.

Levene urged guitarist Mick Jones, bassist Paul Simonon, and the leader of the 101ers at the time, Joe Strummer, to join the Clash when he was only 18 years old. Along with Bernard Rhodes, Levene managed the group.

Fortunately for the Clash, after hearing the Sex Pistols perform at the Nashville Rooms in London, Strummer decided that punk was the music of the future.

Levene was a member of the Clash for a sufficient amount of time to participate in early performances and contribute to songs like “What’s My Name” from their debut album from 1977.

However, he came to dislike the Clash’s more politicized direction and went on to have more success with PiL.

In 2012, Levene claimed, "People thought I was classically trained, which was bollocks." I tried the E minor chord since I knew the E chord. Lydon received the music on a silver platter from us. He did a pretty outstanding job and was extremely hip at the time, he added.

When the S*x Pistols broke up in January 1978, singer John Lydon (formerly known as Johnny Rotten) and Levene formed a new group with bassist John Wardle. (sometimes called Jah Wobble). Wobble said, “John made a smart choice getting Keith,” in 2012.

Prior to their debut album, Public Image: First Issue, which peaked at number 22 in 1978, came the well-known single Public Image, which reached number ten. Their second album, Metal Box, released in 1979, is regarded as a post-punk classic.

With the aid of multiple drummers, the ensemble entered avant-garde new genres of post-punk, dub, freeform jazz, and classical music into the Top 20.

Keith Levene Cause Of Death

At the age of 65, Keith Levene, a guitarist most known for being a founding member of both The Clash and Public Image Ltd., passed suddenly. The musician lost his battle with liver cancer and passed away in his Norfolk, United Kingdom, home.

In a statement confirming his passing, Levene’s wife said, “He’s gone and I can’t stop sobbing.” I am now a widow. The guitarist was renowned for having a significant impact on the post-punk music movement. Continue reading to learn more about his life and work.

Author and writer Adam Hammond was the first to break the news of Keith’s passing. Adam Hammond is a writer and novelist, he wrote in a social media post.

Keith was without a doubt one of the greatest guitarists of all time in terms of innovation, audacity, and influence.

“Keith intended to establish a new paradigm in music, and he was successful in doing so with the help of collaborators John Lydon and Jah Wobble. The opening song on the first PiL album, “Theme,” which lasts nine minutes, was identified by his guitar work as the ideal form of alternative music.

The guitarist’s former Public Image Ltd. bandmates have expressed their sorrow at his passing.

“A terrible day to learn of the demise of guitar legend Keith Levene,” tweeted drummer Martin Atkins. Over time, our ups and downs had become less pronounced. I will always have admiration for his exceptional talent.

