Keke Palmer Net Worth: How Did She Get Famous?

American actress, singer, composer, TV personality, fashion designer, voice actress, and producer Kekmulti-talented multitalented force in the entertainment industry.

She is well-known for her work in the film and music sectors, where she has earned a place among the most notable actresses and singers. She got the attention of numerous record labels when she was still a teenager.

After signing with Atlantic Records in the States, Palmer shelved her ill-fated self-titled debut studio album, which peaked at No. 85 on the R&B chart. After trying out for The Lion King at the tender age of nine, she quickly rose to prominence.

Palmer began her career as a singer and actress at the yung age of 11, when she starred in heSincest film. After then, the actresseveralin a number of successful TV shows and films, attracting a large and devoted fan base.

Let’s take a speedy look at Keke Palmer’s wealth, including her salary, sources of income, and more.

Early Life

Lauren Keyana Palmer was born on August 26, 1993, in Harvey, Illinois. Sharon and Larry Palmer met in theatre school and raised their daughter in a Christian home. Her father is a polyurethane firm worker, and her mother is a high schoospecializesho specialises in helping students who have autism spectrum disorder, but both ofm started in the entertainment industry.

She sang solos in the church choir when she was a little girl. She first gained recognition after appearing in a show at a Chicago landmark. She tried out for the role of Simba in The Lion King when she was just nine years old.

Read More:

Career

Keke played Queen Latifah’s niece in her debut film role, 2004’s “Barbershop 2: Back in Business.” After auditioning for the label in 2005, Atlanta Records ultimately signed Palmer. After that, he had roles on “ER,” “Second Time Around,” and “Knights of the South Bronx.” Palmer landed the lead in a pilot for Disney Channel called “Keke and Jamal” that same year. As a result, the pilot was never aired and the show was canceled.

Her breakout performance was as the title character in the 2006 film Akeelah and the Bee. A Black Reel Award and an NAACP Image Award were bestowed to her for her performance in the role. She also appeared in the 2006 film “Madea’s Family Reunion” in a supporting role. She had major roles in both the TV movie “Jump In!” and the thriller “Cleaner” the following year. Palmer has also been on “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” and “Just Jordan,” in which she had starring roles.

Palmer’s first studio album, titled “So Uncool,” was released on September 18, 2007. This album peaked at #86 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. In 2008, Palmer took on the role of True Jackson, VP, the lead of the Nickelodeon comedy series of the same name.

As a result, she became the fourth most paid kid actor/actress on television. In 2008, she was the main attraction in “The Longshots.” While making her voice acting debut as Aisha on Nickelodeon’s “Winx Club,” for which Palmer was nominated for an NAACP Image Award, she also made her acting debut.

Career Success

She has a leading role in 2012’s “Joyful Noise.” She later voiced Peaches in “Ice Age: Continental Drift” and starred in the TV movie Rags about a band of musicians. Her 2012 summertime single, “You Got Me,” featured Kevin McCall and was released that month. The music video to accompany the song came out at the same time.

In October of 2012, she dropped a mixtape simply titled “Keke Pa the month of October 2013, Palmer portrayed Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas in the VH1 biopic “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story.” Animal, a horror film she starred in that came out in June of 2014, was her next project.

She then played a nanny named Coral on the second season of the Showtime drama “Masters of Sex.” Palmer became the youngest talk show host in television history when she presented a daytime show on BET titled “Just Keke” that program The programme received high praise and was hailed as revitalizing.

Ithe n the fall of same year, she shared the news that she had joined the Island Records roster. Palmer played Zainay Williams in Ryan Murphy’s horror comedy “Scream Queens” from September 2015 to December 2016. Palmer released her “True Jackson”-era album “Waited to Exhale” in June of 2016.

Personal Life

In 2019, Keke started dating Dutch musician Styn. She has been quite open about her struggles with anxiety and depression throughout her life.

Palmer is involved with the charitable Cool to Be Smart program of the Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs of the United States. She is also an advocate for urban farming and the Girl Scouts. Besides the YMCA, she has also participated in the anti-bullying campaign run by the organization Saving Our Daughters.

Keke Palmer Net Worth

Keke Palmer net worth is $7.4 million. Keke Palmer has appeared in several films, television shows, and animated features, including as a voice actor in Unstable Fables: Tortoise vs. Hare, but she is probably best known for her appearances in music videos and on the soundtracks of movies like Night at the Museum, Akeelah and the Bee, Jump In, and Disneymania 5 and 6. Furthermore, she has put out three mixtapes. In total, Palmer has taken home six NAACP Image Awards.

Read More: