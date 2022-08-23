Kelly Ripa Net Worth 2022: How Much Wealthy Is She?

Kelly Ripa is an American actress and daytime television host. While starring as Hayley Vaughn on the long-running soap, “All My Children”, she became one-half of one of soap opera’s most beloved couples.

Her chemistry with her onscreen love interest, Mark Consuelos, the actor who played Mateo Santos, proved to be real, and the two were married a year after they began working together on the show. A lot of curiosity about Kelly Ripa Net Worth. To get to know, read the full article.

Kelly Ripa Early life: Where Is She From Originally?

The Beginnings

She was born Kelly Maria Ripa on October 2nd, 1970, in Berlin, New Jersey. Joseph Ripa, the Democratic Camden County Clerk, and Esther, a stay-at-home mom, raised her. Linda, her sister, writes books for kids. The sisters’ parents instilled in them a strong faith in Roman Catholicism. When it comes to performing, Kelly is a pioneer in her family. She is classically trained in ballet and has been playing the piano since childhood.

When she was a student at New Jersey’s Eastern Regional High School, her theatre teacher strongly suggested she consider acting as a profession. She was a huge star in Camden County College performances and eventually transferred to New York City to pursue an acting career.

Kelly Ripa Personal Life: Is She Married To Mark Consuelos?

Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who she now works with, first met in 1995 on the set of All My Children. On May 1, 1996, they secretly wed. Michael Joseph (born in 1997), Lola Grace (born in 2001), and Joaquin Antonio (born in 2005) are their three children (b. 2003).

A famous psychic was one of the guests on Ripa’s Live! With Regis test broadcast on November 1, 2000. Correctly assuming that Ripa was carrying her second child, she was spot on.

Kelly Ripa Career: When She Started Her Career?

Ripa’s career took off fast after she started appearing on local television, and in 1986 she got her big break when she was cast as a regular dancer on the show Dancin’ On Air. Because of this, I was able to land a job at Dance Party USA.

It was as Hayley Vaughn Santos, a wild party girl on the ABC serial opera “All My Children,” that Ripa Kelly first came to widespread attention in 1990. She played a major role in the show from 1990 to 2002, and it was there that she met her future husband, fellow actor Mark Consuelos. She went on to star in the sitcom “Hope and Faith” after her time on “All My Children.”

In addition to her acting career, which has included roles in “Hope and Faith” and “Missing,” Ripa has co-hosted the morning talk show “Live with Regis and Kelly” since February 2001. Ripa and her co-star Regis Philbin’s humorous banter and natural chemistry drew in a large audience and resulted in record-breaking ratings. They gained notoriety for discussing sensitive family issues and other personal matters on TV. The daily viewership averaged roughly 6 million people.

After Philbin’s retirement in January 2011, Kelly took over as host, and the show was rebranded as Live! with Kelly. The show was rebranded as Live! with Kelly and Michael after she and Michael Strahan joined forces as co-hosts in 2012. After Strahan’s departure in 2016, Live! with Kelly was once again the title of the program. When Ryan Seacrest joined the show as co-host in 2017, the name was officially changed to Live! with Kelly and Ryan.

Kelly Ripa Distinct Labor

Among the many brands for which Ripa has acted as a spokesperson: 7 Up, Tide, Pantene, and more. She has also done voice work for other shows and movies, including “Kim Possible,” “Delgo,” and “Fly Me to the Moon.” Her film accomplishments are limited, although they do include the critically praised Marvin’s Room (1996), in which she co-starred with Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Awards Ripa was nominated for three Daytime Emmys and won five Soap Opera Digest Awards for her role in All My Children. Kelly and her co-host Regis Philbin won the Daytime Emmy for “Outstanding Talk Show Host” in 2001, 2011, 2012, 2015, and 2016. In its 24th season, the show was named the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show.

Kelly’s performance on Live! has been recognized with multiple nominations for a People’s Choice Award. In 2015, she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ripa Kelly was recognized for her contributions to the state of New Jersey by being inducted into the hall of fame that year. Next, we will discuss Kelly Ripa Net Worth.

Kelly Ripa Net worth: What Is Her Annual Salary?

Kelly Ripa net worth is $120 million as of 2022 and is a popular American actress and daytime TV host. She became a fan favorite while playing Hayley Vaughn on the long-running soap opera “All My Children.”

Her on-screen romance with Mateo Santos’s actor, Mark Consuelos, turned out to be more than just acting; the two tied the knot just one year after meeting on the set. While wrapping up her final season on “All My Children,” she was approached about trying out for the co-hosting role on the morning show formerly known as “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee.”

After a successful audition, she joined the cast of the first season of “Live with Regis and Kelly” in 2001. With the new format, the morning show became an instant success, and it has maintained its popularity even after Regis’s departure and death.

She previously co-hosted the show with Michael Strahan and now co-hosts “Live with Regis and Kelly” with Ryan Seacrest. Kelly Ripa receives $22 million a year for her role as host of the show. She was not only a host but also a star in the hit sitcom “Hope & Faith” from 2003 to 2006.

Kelly and Mark have multiple properties across the United States.

Kelly and Mark’s first major New York City condo was a loft that was 5,625 square feet in size and included three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. The apartment had a huge kitchen with many refrigerators, a family wing with two bedrooms and a playroom, a library/den, an office, and a personal gym.

When the family outgrew the $2.8 million loft, they moved into Nicole Kidman’s former 9,865-square-foot penthouse suite, which they also found to be a wonderful place to call home. Kidman’s 6,700 square foot mansion cost them $9 million in 2005. They made a profit of $3 million after selling the first unit for roughly $6.8 million. It was in 2014 that they made the $24.5 million sale of the Kidman estate.