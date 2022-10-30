Kelly Rowland Death: Is Destiny’s Child Star Dead Or It Was Just A Rumor?

Kelly Rowland’s passing was promptly announced early this week, breaking the hearts of her fans all around the world.

The October 2022 news, however, has now been shown to be a complete fabrication and only the most recent in a long line of false celebrity death announcements. It’s a relief that the late Destiny’s Child singer is still with us.

Who Is Kelly Rowland?

Kelendria Trene Rowland is an American singer, actress, and television personality who was born on February 11, 1981. As a member of Destiny’s Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, she gained notoriety in the late 1990s.

Rowland’s debut solo studio album, Simply Deep (2002), was released during the group’s three-year break and debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart while selling more than 3 million copies globally.

It featured the number-one single “Dilemma” (with Nelly) on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as the UK top-five successes “Stole” and “Can’t Nobody.” Rowland also dabbled in acting, appearing as the lead in the popular movies The Seat Filler and Freddy vs. Jason (2003).

In an interview on The Queen Latifah Show on December 16, 2013, Rowland revealed her engagement to Tim Weatherspoon.

On May 9, 2014, they got married in Costa Rica in front of Beyoncé and Solange. Rowland revealed on Instagram that she and Weatherspoon were expecting their first child on June 10, 2014. Rowland gave birth to a son on November 4th, 2014.

Rowland said she had patched things up with her estranged father, Christopher Lovett, on June 20, 2020. In the November 2020 issue of Women’s Health, Rowland revealed that she and Weatherspoon were expecting a second child. Rowland gave birth to their second son on January 21, 2021.

Kelly Rowland Death: A Rumor

After receiving nearly a million “likes” on its Facebook page, “R.I.P. Kelly Rowland,” there were rumors that the singer had passed away on Monday. The American singer’s death was explained in a believable manner for those who read the “About” page.

“On Monday, October 24, 2022, around 11 a.m. ET, Kelly Rowland, our cherished singer, died. On February 11, 1981, Kelly Rowland was born in Atlanta. Though missed, she won’t be forgotten. Comment on and like this page to express your compassion and sympathies.

Immediately after learning of the outstanding 41-year-old singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress’s passing, hundreds of followers posted condolences on her Facebook page. The death fake also caused Twitter to go crazy, as usual. Also, read about Anthony Bourdain Death

While some fans quickly accepted the tweet as true, others did not. The numerous false claims of celebrity deaths that have surfaced in recent months may have taught them a valuable lesson.

🐈‍⬛I don’t know about you Ms.Kitty,

But, I feel so much yummier”🐈‍⬛ —CatWoman pic.twitter.com/4D7ZrDP4nF — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) October 30, 2022

Since the death of a famous singer like Kelly Rowland would be huge news on all networks, some people noted that the story wasn’t on any major American networks, suggesting that it was fake. Also, read about Lisa Robin Kelly Death

According to a recent survey conducted by the Celebrity Post, 91% of respondents no longer think it amusing to joke about Kelly Rowland’s passing.

Kelly Rowland’s representatives officially declared that she is not dead on Tuesday (October 25). She now joins the long list of well-known individuals who have fallen for this scam. They responded, “Don’t trust what you see online; she’s still alive and well.”

Some followers of the well-known musician are incensed by the phony article, claiming that it was irresponsible, unpleasant, and harmful to followers of the singer. Some claim that this demonstrates how well-liked she is on a global scale.

Read More: