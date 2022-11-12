Kevin Conroy Death: His Marital Status Revealed After His Death

Kevin Conroy, who famously provided the voice of Batman in numerous projects during his career, including the seminal Batman: The Animated Series, passed away due to cancer at the age of 66.

Who Was Kevin Conroy?

Kevin Conroy was an American actor and voice-over artist with a net worth of ten million dollars at the time of his death. Kevin Conroy was given his start in the world in Westbury, Connecticut, and went on to obtain a degree in Drama from Juilliard after completing his education there.

Christopher Reeve, Robin Williams, and Kelsey Grammar were among the others who were in his class and shared a room with him. At the beginning of his career as a professional actor, he started out in the theater, touring with the Acting Group and appearing in the “Deathtrap” National Tour.

After moving to California, he began adding roles as a co-star, guest star, and supporting actor on television shows and in television movies to his resume.

At the same time, he continued performing in stage productions at the Old Globe Theater in San Diego. “Another World,” “Search for Tomorrow,” “Dynasty,” “Tour of Duty,” and “Island City” are just a few of the television shows in which he has appeared on-screen.

His incredibly successful career as a voice actor has brought him the most widespread recognition.

In addition to providing his voice for Bruce Wayne/Batman in nearly thirty cartoon series, cartoon specials, animated movies, and video games, he has also provided his voice for a variety of other characters in a wide range of projects, such as Alien X, Lord Palasa, and Lord Jack.

Kevin Conroy Death

Kevin Conroy, an actor and voice actor, has passed away at the age of 66. He was most known for his iconic depiction of Batman in a variety of animated programs and movies. Diane Pershing, a co-star of Kevin’s in Batman: The Animated Series, broke the news first, and Warner Bros.

Animation later confirmed it. After a brief fight with cancer, the actor allegedly passed away.

DC is deeply saddened at the passing of Kevin Conroy, a legendary actor and the voice of Batman for multiple generations. He will be forever missed by his friends, family, and fans. https://t.co/GgdfYvoKVL pic.twitter.com/pSy8h29h6r — DC (@DCComics) November 11, 2022

Kevin was great, according to Mark Hamill, who in a number of films voiced the Joker against Batman played by Kevin. He was one of my all-time favorite people, and I cherished him as a sibling. His genuine concern for those around him was evident in everything he did. My spirits were raised each time I saw or chatted with him.

Kevin’s breakthrough role in Batman: The Animated Series was written by Paul Dini, who also paid respect to the late actor by posting a photo of Batman from the program on Twitter. Following Kevin’s passing, several prominent actors have expressed respect.

His Marital Status Revealed After His Death

Kevin Conroy never made any personal information public. The fact that he was married to Vaughn C. Williams wasn’t made public until after he passed away.

Read about Coy Gibbs Death

Conroy’s sexual orientation was made known in a 2016 New York Times interview. Even though the information was made public about six years ago, Conroy’s fans didn’t learn about it until he revealed it during the 2022 Pride anthology from DC Comics.

Kevin added that he was raised as a gay son in a religious household and that this is a reality he started interacting with when he was trying out for Batman: The Animated Series. As he recalled, a voice he didn’t recognize appeared when he started speaking.

READ MORE: