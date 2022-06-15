Kevin Federline Net Worth, Career, Personal Life, Assets

Kevin Federline Early Life

Kevin Federline was born on March 21, 1978, in Fresno, California, as Kevin Earl Federline. Mike’s father was an auto mechanic, while his mother was a former bank teller. Kevin and Julie moved to Carson City, Nevada, with Kevin and Federline’s brother Chris when he was eight years old. Kevin and Chris moved into their father’s house in Fresno three years later.

Federline dropped out of high school during his freshman year and began performing with the charity organization Dance Empowerment; he eventually received his GED. It wasn’t long until Kevin was working as a backup dancer for some of the biggest names in the music industry: Michael Jackson, Pink, Destiny’s Child, and even Justin Timberlake’s ex-girlfriend.

Kevin Federline Career

Federline first appeared in Christina Milian’s “AM to PM” and Pink’s “Get the Party Started” music videos in 2001, then appeared in Britney Spears’ “My Prerogative” and Weezer’s “Pork and Beans” music videos in 2004 and 2008 respectively. A five-episode reality show he starred in, “Britney & Kevin: Chaotic,” was followed by the release of “Y’All Ain’t Ready.

” It was in October 2006 that he published “Playing with Fire,” his first and only album, which was critically lambasted. He later released the singles “Rollin’ V.I.P.” (2007) and “Hollywood” (2016) and participated in two Ya Boy tracks, “You Should,” (2008) and “Expectations,” (2016). (2016).

In 2006, Kevin starred in advertising for Blue Marlin, a clothing company, wearing Five Star Vintage attire. On “WWE Raw,” he appeared on several occasions between 2006 and 2007, and he even competed in the Cyber Sunday pay-per-view event in January 2007. (with help from Umaga and Johnny Nitro). Federline had an appearance in a Super Bowl XLI advertisement for Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company in 2007.

His weight loss journey began with an appearance on the reality show “Celebrity Fit Club” in 2010 and continued with an appearance on “Excess Baggage” in 2012. Kevin was hospitalized for “heat stress” while filming “Excess Baggage,” and two months later he was admitted again after falling and experiencing chest problems.

WWE appearances and modelling

After that, he was signed to model for the Blue Marlin-based Five Star Vintage collection. Macy’s, Lord&Taylor, and Kitson all carried his collection, which was a big hit with the customers that bought it.

For the promotion of his record, he also made several appearances on the WWE Network, most notably on the shows WWE Raw and WWE Champion, when he engaged in several violent altercations with John Cena. Being well-known in the WWE backstage and working well with the corporation to promote earned him a regular spot on the program “Raw.” Backstage, even the other wrestlers raved about Federline’s demeanour.

Shows on Television

The Nationwide Mutual Insurance commercial that aired during the 2007 Super Bowl XLI featured Federline as well. Part of the ‘Life Comes at You Fast’ series. The CW’s ‘One Tree Hill,’ and ‘Celebrity Fit Club,’ both featured him as a guest star. “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “You Got Served,” and “American Pie Presents: The Book of Love” have all featured him.

After filming in Western Australia’s Kimberley region at the warmest times of the year for the 2011 show “Excess Baggage,” he was taken to the hospital with “heat stress.” In addition, he developed significant chest symptoms during the filming of the television show.

Federline is reportedly a DJ at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Since his last attempt, he has tried to break into the numerous times, but he has consistently failed to impress.

Kevin Federline Personal Life

Federline was engaged to actress Shar Jackson at one point in his life. Kori Madison Federline and Kaleb Michael Jackson are the couple’s two children, born to them in the course of their marriage. After their son was born, the couple divorced, and Jackson was devastated when she said he had broken up a family.

Britney Spears and Federline were engaged in July 2004 and married in September 2004 at a club in Los Angeles. It was a civil wedding in Studio City, California, performed by a nondenominational minister, and the couple was legally wed. Federline’s fiancée was pregnant with their second kid at the time he was seeing Spears, and the media slammed him for it. When he was spotted with Spears, Federline was accused of being a gold digger because of the scandal. He was made a laughingstock by the media, which made him an object of scorn.

A boy was born to Federline and Spears in 2005 and a second son was born in 2006. Britney and Kevin: Chaotic, their reality show featuring home videos, also aired. Things changed quickly, however, as Spears filed for divorce in 2006, claiming sole legal custody of her two sons and the ability to visit Federline only on rare occasions.

Father Federline has also requested joint physical custody of his two sons. The divorce petition came as a surprise to him, and MSNBC claimed that he had purchased a home in the Hollywood Hills for himself and his family. A deal was struck in 2007 and signed the following year. The only way he can talk to his kids about Britney Spears is if he has a strong working relationship with her parents.

Federline went to Spears’ residence in 2007 after receiving full allowances for his children and found her locked in with her younger kid. Ceasars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles was forced to admit Britney Spears due to her drug use. Legal and sole custody was awarded to him in 2008, as a result of this. For the remainder of their lives, he earned $20,000 a month in child support from Spears.

By TMZ’s calculation, Federline received a total of $1.3 million, which includes the child support agreement, in a settlement. Additionally, they had a pre-nuptial agreement in place, and as a result, Spears had to pay $250,000 to her lawyer in legal expenses. In 2019, the monthly child support rates were raised from $40,000 to $60,000 per month.

‘The Party Animals’ was a recreational bowling team formed by Federline, Prince, and a former Volleyball star named Victoria Prince. Federline and Prince had a daughter together, who was Prince’s first child. They got married in 2013 and welcomed a baby girl the following year, which was their second child.

Kevin Federline Assets

Since his split with Britney Spears, Federline has been living in a five-bedroom home in California. Due to the joint custody of their children, he receives a considerable sum of money from his ex-wife, Britney Spears.

Kevin Federline’s Net Worth

Kevin Federline is an American dancer, “rapper,” fashion model, and actor earning $1.5 million. Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is the most well-known name associated with Federline.

