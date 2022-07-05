Kevin Hart’s $200M Net Worth is No Laughing Matter

What do you think about Kevin Hart’s net worth? One of the world’s most well-known comedians has amassed a sizable fortune. Kevin Hart is one of the world’s most successful comedians, making a fortune through his stand-up performances, Netflix specials, and movies. Comedian, actor, and producer Joe Manganiello’s net worth will be explained in detail in this piece about how Hart became so wealthy.

Early Life

Hart was born on July 6, 1976, in Philadelphia, and had a tough childhood. Hart had to deal with the difficulties of growing up in an inner-city without the support of a father in a household headed by his mother, Nancy. Henry Witherspoon, his father, was a cocaine addict who spent a lot of time in and out of jail. As a result, according to Hart, he turned to comedy as a means to deal with his family’s condition early on.

Hart’s mother died of cancer in 2007 after a long battle with the disease, but he was able to mend his connection with his father.

Hart went to high school in Philadelphia at George Washington High School. As soon as he finished high school, Hart left Philadelphia and went to community college. Later, before embarking on a stand-up comedy career, he worked in short-term gigs in Massachusetts and New York City.

Career in Comedy

In the beginning, Kevin Hart‘s comedic career didn’t go well. He wanted to become a comedian after performing at a local amateur club in Philadelphia. At the beginning of his career, Hart was booed off the stage multiple times, which is not uncommon in this line of work. After starting as “Lil Kev,” Hart had second thoughts about his career choice.

That’s why Lucien Hold even warned him he wasn’t meant to be an actor. A New York City comedy club’s club booker, Hold was renowned for spotting the next big thing in comedy.

When Hart first started, he was imitating other comedians because he hadn’t yet developed his humorous style. He achieved success as a speaker once he improved his speaking style and focused on presenting stories from his life. Storytelling has made him famous since then.

Hart continued to perform stand-up in clubs until 2013 when he embarked on his first four comedy tours. In the last two years, Hart’s earnings totaled more than $20 million, making him one of the highest-paid comedians in the business. “I’m a Grown Little Man” (2009), “Seriously Funny” (2010), “Laugh at my Pain” (2011), and “Let Me Explain” (2012) were his first tour dates (2012).

It was reported in July 2015 that Hart’s “What Now?” tour would be released in theatres as a special performance. On August 30th, 2015, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field hosted a 53,000-strong crowd for the band’s live concert.

It has been the spark for Hart’s rising impact and brand in other aspects of his profession even though his comedy career hasn’t been the most lucrative in recent years. As a result of his popularity as a stand-up comic, his earnings increased significantly.

Career as a Film Actor

The first time he appeared in a film was in the early stages of his comic career. Among his early works include the 2002 feature debut “Paper Soldiers,” the 2004 film “Soul Plane,” and the 2006 picture “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” (2005).

His chances of working on big-budget films grew as he established himself as one of the best comedians in the business. He starred in the box office hit “Think Like a Man” (2012) and its sequel. “Ride Along,” featuring Ice Cube in 2014, was his first starring role. In 2016, the sequel to this film was released.

A-Lister Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has appeared in several of Hart’s films since “Central Intelligence” came out in 2016. Following their 2016 co-starring role in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” they returned in 2017 to star in the movie’s remake.

The budgets, expectations, and notoriety of Hart’s co-stars have all risen for his recent assignments. This has resulted in yearly film earnings in the millions.

Personal Life

From 2003 through 2010, Kevin was married to Torrei Hart, another stand-up comedian. They had two children together, but the relationship eventually ended. Their two children—daughter Heaven Leigh (born in 2005) and son Hendrix (born in 2007)—Hart requested joint custody. Divorce proceedings were concluded in November of that year.

In Santa Barbara, California, on August 13, 2016, Hart married Eniko Parrish. In November 2017, their son Kenzo Kash was born. Hart confesses to cheating on Eniko even though she was pregnant a month after the birth of their son, Kenzo. Kaori Mai, their daughter, was born in September of this year.

Comedian Kevin referred to his rocky relationship with his father in his standup routine. Witherspoon was a cocaine addict for many years and his connection with Kevin and his childhood was affected by it. Throughout his childhood, his father was in and out of prison. When his father was an addict, Kevin developed a sense of humor as a way to distract his family from the difficulties he and his siblings faced. His mother died of cancer in 2006, yet he continues to talk fondly about her throughout the performance.

He was arrested for driving under the influence in April 2013 after nearly colliding with a tanker truck on the motorway in Los Angeles. He was taken into custody on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI. Kevin was sentenced to three years of probation in August of the same year.

Kevin was seriously injured in a car accident in August of this year. When a friend drove a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda off a Malibu road into a ditch, Kevin was in the passenger seat.

Height of Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart’s height is unknown. Height: Kevin Hart stands at 5 ft 4.

Real Estate

For $1.99 million, Kevin bought a Tarzana home back in 2012. In the middle of 2019, he sold the house for $2.75 million. Kevin now lives in a big mansion that is part of a gated neighborhood. In 2015, he paid $1.35 million for a 26-acre parcel of undeveloped land. He planned and awaited permission to build a house on the site for the next two years. Once he got the go-ahead in April 2017, he spent $5 million building a show-stopping property. Located on the site is a 9,600-square-foot Spanish villa-style main residence.

Net Worth of Kevin Hart in 2022

Kevin Hart has a net worth of $200 million as of June 2022. With annual earnings of more than $50 million, Hart has established himself as one of the world’s highest-paid comedians and performers. The bulk of his revenue comes from his long series of box office hits, as well as from his regular appearances on Netflix’s comedy specials.

