Keyshawn Johnson Net Worth: How And Where Did He Invest His Money?

Keyshawn Johnson Early Life

The 22nd of July, 1972 found the birth of Joseph Ladarious Keyshawn Johnson in Los Angeles, California. As a whole, there are six of them.

As he grew up without his father, he was cared for by his mother, Vivian Jessie. He attended Palisades High for his sophomore year and graduated before moving on to Susan Miller Dorsey for his junior year.

After joining the Dorsey Dons football team as a senior in high school, football became an important part of his life.

He stayed on as a student and football player at the University of Southern California after completing high school. rom 1994 to 1995, he played football for USC. Due to his stellar play, he was named to the All-America team.

Keyshawn Johnson Career

Keyshawn Johnson’s career in the NFL began when he was selected #1 overall in the 1996 NFL draught, making him one of only three wide receivers to ever be so honored. He spent three years with the New York Jets, helping them win the AFC East Division before being moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the 2002 Super Bowl victory, Johnson signed an eight-year, $56 million contract deal, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. This was the team’s last Super Bowl victory till Tom Brady and company won it last season. He played with the Dallas Cowboys for two years before returning to the Carolina Panthers for his final season.

Johnson, a frequent face on ESPN’s broadcasts, contributed to the network’s coverage of the 2007 NFL Draft. After “Golic and Wingo” left ESPN LA 710 KSPN in the mornings in August 2020, he took over. The latest twist in the Keyshawn Johnson controversy is that he is now a regular on “Get Up” and “First Take.”

Keyshawn Johnson Personal Life

They had two children together after Keyshawn Johnson and Shikiri Hightower tied the knot in 1998. Keyshawn and Maia Johnson were the couple’s subsequent offspring. They only stayed together for four years before calling it quits in 2005. Williams dated Johnson in 2002 and 2003.

Jennifer Conrad and Keyshawn were married in August of that year. London Johnson was conceived as a result of the pregnancy. Jennifer reportedly was pregnant with their first kid before they got married.

Keyshawn Johnson Net Worth

Keyshawn Johnson net worth is $20 million. Left the NFL after eleven years to become an analyst for ESPN. He entered this world in Los Angeles in July 1972.

Even though he went to Miller Dorsey High School and West Los Angeles College, he didn’t start playing football as a Wide Receiver until his final year of high school. He played football for the USC Trojans in 1994 and ’95. He was a unanimous selection for All-America honors, leading to his 1995 Pop Warner Trophy victory.

In 2008, Keyshawn was honored by being inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame. He appeared on Coach when he was still in school.

Johnson was the first overall pick by the New York Jets in the 1996 NFL Draft. His NFL career ended with the New York Jets in 1999, when he was moved from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After that, he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys and stayed there until 2005. From 2005 until his retirement in 2006, he played for the Carolina Panthers.

Johnson guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a championship in 2003. He was named to the Pro Bowl three times and split the 1998 Pro Bowl MVP trophy with Terrell Owens.

