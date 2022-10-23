Khabib Nurmagomedov Net Worth 2022: How Rich Is The Former Mixed Martial Artist?

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a Russian mixed martial artist who used to compete. Khabib is widely thought to be one of the best fighters to ever step into the octagon. Before leaving the UFC in 2020, he had a perfect record of 29 wins and no losses. He held the UFC Lightweight Champion title from 2018 until 2020, which was longer than anyone else.

Several sources have said that Nurmagomedov is the best fighter in UFC history pound for pound and the best lightweight fighter of all time. Nurmagomedov is an Avar who is a Muslim and is from the Russian region of Dagestan.

Early Life

Khabib Abdulmanapovich Nurmagomedov was born in Sildi, Dagestan ASSR, Russian SFSR, Soviet Union, on September 20, 1988. Khabib started to learn how to wrestle almost right away.

Nurmagomedov’s father taught him, and while he was learning, he did unusual things to train, like wrestling with bears. After moving to Makhachkala when he was 15, Kabib began training in judo.

Career

Nurmagomedov started his MMA career in 2008 when he fought in Russia. Khabib moved to the UFC in 2011 after going 16-0 in Russia and Ukraine. In 2012, he fought Kamal Shalorus in his first fight. In the years that followed, he beat fighters like Gleison Tibau, Thiago Tavares, Abel Trujillo, and Pat Healy, mostly by TKOs or submissions.

In 2014, after Nurmagomedov beat Rafael dos Anjos, he started to try to get a shot at the title. Before he got a chance to fight for the title against Al Iaquinta, he beat Darrell Horcher, Michael Johnson, and Edson Barboza.

He beat his opponent and is now the UFC Lightweight Champion. Khabib kept his title against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje over the next few years. Nurmagomedov will no longer work after 2020. Khabib has never fought Tony Ferguson, who is also a strong contender for the Lightweight title, despite many failed attempts to do so.

Style Of Fight

No matter who he fights, Khabib always uses his wrestling skills. After taking his opponent to the ground, Nurmagomedov keeps them from using their arms and legs so they can’t defend themselves while he hits them. He is also known for talking to his opponents while his grappling technique has them “tied up.”

His fighting style is based a lot on grappling, sambo, and wrestling. Khabib is one of the most well-known Russians in the world today, and he has more than 24 million followers on Instagram.

Controversy

In 2018, Khabib and a few other fighters were sitting on a bus at the Barclays Center in New York City when they were attacked by Connor McGregor. McGregor threw a metal dolly at the bus, which broke the windows and hurt both Ray Borg and Michael Chiesa.

McGregor was probably trying to get back at Khabib for what Nurmagomedov and his friends did to Artem Lobov during an earlier fight. Lobov is a very good friend of McGregor’s. After McGregor ran away, there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Then, Connor went to the police and was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

In 2018, after Khabib beat McGregor, he jumped over the octagon fence and attacked Connor’s cornerman, Dillon Danis. As a big fight broke out, McGregor tried to leave the octagon, but Khabib’s cousin charged him. After they hit each other, two of Nurmagomedov’s cornermen came up behind Connor and hit him.

Khabib didn’t get paid for the fight after the dust settled. Even though Nurmagomedov got his $2 million payout, in the end, he had to pay a $500,000 fine. He was also banned for nine months from the UFC.

McGregor was given a fine of $50,000 and was banned from fighting for six months.

Earnings

Over the course of his MMA career, Khabib has made a huge amount of money. His earnings add up to a total of $14,770,000. This may sound like a lot of money, but it’s important to remember that most of Khabib’s money came from his last two fights. So, here’s a rundown of how much Nurmagomedov has made from his fights over the years.

In 2014, Nurmagomedov fought Rafael dos Anjos and won a total of $64,000 in prize money. He won $32,000 to show and another $32,000 as a win bonus.

In 2016, when he beat Darrell Horcher, he won $135,000 because of it. He got $65,000 just for showing up, another $65,000 as a bonus for winning, and an extra $5,000 as a promotion.

In 2016, Khabib also won $170,000 at UFC 205 by beating Michael Johnson. He won a guaranteed payout of $80,000, a win bonus of $80,000, and a promotion bonus of $10,000.

After beating Edson Barboza at UFC 219 in 2017, Khabib won $230,000. His winnings included a base payout of $85,000, a winning bonus of $85,000, a promotional bonus of $10,000, and a performance bonus of $50,000.

Nurmagomedov got $530,000 for his next fight. He was guaranteed to get $500,000, and he also got an extra $30,000 for doing well during the fight week. This was in 2018 for beating Iaquinta.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Net Worth

Khabib Nurmagomedov Net Worth is estimated to be around $40 Million in 2022. Khabib made a total of $1,540,000 in 2018 after he beat Connor McGregor. This included a $40,000 incentive and $2,000,000 to show up. Nurmagomedov was fined $500,000 for something that happened after the fight, which brings the total to $1,540,000.

Khabib took home $6,090,000 after beating Poirier in 2019. This included a guaranteed payment of $6 million and bonuses of $90,000.

In 2020, after beating Gaethje, Nurmagomedov made the same amount of money, $6.09 million. However, some sources say he made more than in his last fight and took home a career-high amount before retiring.

