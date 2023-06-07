Khanyi Mbau Net Worth: A Look Into Her Career

South African socialite, performer, and television host Khanyisile Mbau. As Mbali in the SABC 1 soap opera Mzansi, as the second Doobsie in the SABC 2 soap opera Muvhango (2004–2005), and as After Nine in the SABC 1 miniseries After Nine, she won plaudits for her performances.
As of 2018, she plays Tshidi on Mzansi Magic’s Abomama and hosts the entertainment programs The Scoop and The Big Secret on SABC 3.
Khanyi Mbau Net Worth
A television personality and actress from South Africa, Khanyi Mbau has a $10 million net worth. She rose to fame thanks to her parts in the 2004–2005 season of the soap series Muvhango. The television programs Mzansi and After Nine featured Mbau prominently.
She serves as the show’s host on Katch It With Khanyi. She appeared in the films Happiness is a Four-Letter Word (2016) and Hear Me Move (2015). Mbau released his self-titled studio debut album in 2010.
In 2015, she was honored with a Channel24 Online Award for having the top Instagram account. As of this writing, she has more than a million Instagram followers. Khanyi Mbau’s debut book is titled “Bitch, Please!”
In 2012, I’m Khanyi Mbau. She said that she was writing a sequel to her debut book in August 2016. For her evolving appearance throughout the years, Khanyi has taken a lot of heat.
She was charged with bleaching her skin online by a troll in September 2016. She answered right afterwards, defending herself by mentioning her growing bank account.
When did Khanyi Mbau start Working?
When Lindiwe Chibi was shot by her partner Dan Mokoena in 2004, Khanyisile Mbau took over Chibi’s role as Doobsie on Muvhango. She allegedly lost her job a year later as a result of excessive partying and Sunday tabloid appearances.
Mbau made his television debut as Mbali in the second season of the acclaimed drama series Mzansi on SABC 1 in 2006. SABC 1 decided not to rerun the program for a third season. Mbau played Zee in the SABC 1 program After 9 later that year.
She took part in the second season of Turn It Out in 2012 on SABC 1 as a special guest judge. In a 2013 episode of the E.tv anthology drama series Ekasi: Our Stories, she made a guest appearance.
She also played Sindisiwe Sibeko in the DStv Vuzu documentary I Am and the DStv Mzansi Magic serial Like Father Like Son. Mbau’s autobiography, Bitch, Please!, was published in August 2012. My name is Khanyi Mbau, and Lesley Mofokeng wrote to me.
Mbau had an appearance in the 2013 reality television documentary Reality Check on E.tv. That same year, Mbau began her own chat show, Katch It With Khanyi, on the OpenView HD channel eKasi+. Late in 2014, the program received a second season renewal.
It surpassed Motswako on SABC 2 to claim the top spot in terms of debate show ratings. 785,000 people watched Katch It With Khanyi when it originally aired; in the first week of November 2014, there were 1,669,000. The program received a South African Film and Television Award nomination in its second season.
