Khloe Kardashian Says That She Said No To Tristan Thompson’s Marriage Proposal

The Good American creator revealed on the September 29 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians that she had turned down a proposal from the NBA player because she wasn’t “comfortable” in their relationship at the time.

“Khloe remarked, “I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship, because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone.” Kim Kardashian confirmed that her sister had made the comments. That’s why I told him, “You know, I’m not comfortable taking this right now because I’m not happy to tell my family.

Khloe said, “I’m not ever going to accept something and give someone false hope—and I expressed that to him,” knowing full well that Tristan would find her words “hurtful.”

Kim claims that Tristan was the one who broke the news of the engagement to her. “To Khloe she said, “I asked him months later, the night after I thought it happened, and he’s like, ‘Oh, I did it months ago. Oh, she didn’t tell you, did she?”

Kim continued her confession by saying that Tristan had phoned her to discuss his proposal plans for Valentine’s Day, 2021. Which, she pointed out, “was like a year since they had drama.” “The next day, I gave him a call to complain that I had not heard from Khloe. My God, did you just pop the question? As for when, he replied, “Oh yeah, I did in December.””

Khloe and Tristan, who have been together since 2016, have been on and off due to cheating rumors that have persisted since True was a baby. After Tristan’s paternity of Maralee Nichols’ now 9-month-old son Theo was made public, the couple broke up again last year.

On January 3, Tristan stated on his Instagram Story, “I take full responsibility for my actions.” “I hope we can co-parent our son in peace now that his paternity has been established. I want to publicly and personally apologize to anyone I have offended or disappointed during this ordeal.”

In the second season premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe made it clear that she and Tristan had already started the surrogacy process for their second kid before Tristan’s paternity claim was made public. I don’t want people to blame me for this after the fact, she remarked. I don’t see why I would want to get pregnant with someone who is already pregnant.

On July 28, the exes welcomed their son. No one knows what his name is yet.