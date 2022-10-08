Kim Jong Un Death: What Happened To Him & Who Killed Him? Truth Behind His Death Rumors!

Kim Jong Un Death: Everyone on the planet was astounded when they heard the news of Kim Jong Un Death. There are still a lot of mysteries and conspiracies surrounding the Kim Jong Un Death of one of the most well-known and well-loved personalities in the history of the globe, whose pursuit by paparazzi ultimately resulted in his death.

Who Was Kim Jong?

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, is worth $5 billion. Even though the public knows less about Kim Jong-un than it does about most other international leaders, the media has paid a lot of attention to him.

Marshal and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission, and overall Commander in Chief are only a few of Kim Jong-various un’s titles in North Korea. The term “Dear Leader” is frequently used to address him in official North Korean publications.

In his role as leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un has been at the center of numerous scandals involving allegations of torture, kidnapping, and incarceration in prison camps.

Uncertainty and concern were felt all over the world in April when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un mysteriously vanished. Aside from an April 11 photo of him presiding over a meeting of the North Korean Politburo, Kim has not been seen publicly since.

Normally present on April 15 for his grandfather’s birthday celebration, he was noticeably absent this year. There is no more significant political event in North Korea than the “Day of the Sun” holiday.

As the leader was missing for some time, speculation about his well-being increased. Despite claims in North Korean media that there are no cases in the country, there were rumors that he was recovering from heart surgery at his compound in Wonsan, had contracted the coronavirus, or was under quarantine. Some even claimed he had passed on.

Many unanswered questions arise in the event of his death or serious illness, making his disappearance very concerning. A sudden change in the Hermit Kingdom could cause widespread instability on the Korean peninsula, or it could pave the way for peace talks between North and South Korea. The problem lies in the fact that we simply do not know.

Strategic planning does not involve hoping for the best, especially when coming up with policies to deal with a regime that has access to nuclear weapons.

Why Did He Disappear?

Kim has vanished before, but his absence during such a critical period of international unrest came as a surprise. It’s safe to say that world leaders are not in the most upbeat of moods after a failed attempt to negotiate a nuclear agreement with the Trump administration, a global pandemic, and rising concerns about food supplies in North Korea.

North Korea‘s legitimacy rests on the myth that Kim Il Sung (the country’s founder and the young Kim’s grandfather) was a deity. This cult of personality has been carried on by Kim’s successors.

In the words of Jieun Baek, writing recently in The National Interest, “North Korea without a successor from the Kim family is like worshippers going to church without a deity to worship.” According to the DPRK’s Ten Principles for the Establishment of the One-Ideology System, the Kim family bloodline is of paramount importance.

Because the regime has been hereditary for the past seventy years, maintaining internal stability will require a peaceful transition of power within the family.

Therefore, Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong seems like the most likely candidate to succeed him. She was a prominent member of the North Korean delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Seoul,

South Korea, and the nuclear summits with President Donald Trump after he promoted her to vice director in the Party Central Committee. Is a country like North Korea ready for a female leader, though, with its strong patriarchal traditions?

Although Kim’s older brother was last seen in public in 2015, he is thought to still be living in North Korea. His father had already disqualified him from leadership roles as “unfit.” Kim’s brother Kim Jong Nam was murdered in Malaysia that same year (2017).

Kim Pyong Il, the dictator’s half-uncle, is the only other close relative who appears to have a chance at ascending to power, but he has only recently returned from diplomatic posts in eastern Europe and has no real power base.

It’s possible that North Korean power brokers, led by Supreme People’s Assembly chair and de facto leader Choe Ryong Hae, will try to install a figurehead, which could spark intra-Korean strife.