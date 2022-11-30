Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Finalized Divorce Terms

In March, a judge determined that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were legally single, but the divorce settlement took months to finalize because West delayed his feet.
On Tuesday, November 29, Rolling Stone learned that they had finally filed the papers necessary to finalize their divorce. According to the terms of the deal, Kardashian and West will have “equal access” to their four children while also sharing joint custody.
West will be accountable for paying Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support, per documents acquired by Rolling Stone. Each parent will be responsible for paying half of the costs associated with the children’s security and education.
The filings, which a court has not yet approved for their case, also state that any disagreements involving their children will necessitate mediation with both parents. If one parent chooses not to participate, the other will be entitled to decide on their behalf.
According to the terms of their prenup, which also includes an agreement by both Kardashian and West to forego spousal support, their assets, including real estate, would be divided.
JUST IN: Kanye West & Kim Kardashian have settled their divorce, with Kim getting $200k a month in child support‼️ pic.twitter.com/2IP3y85ILY
— RapTV (@Rap) November 29, 2022
North, the couple’s first child, was born in 2013, the same year that Kardashian and West started dating. The couple wed on May 24, 2014, and they have three further children: Saint (born in 2015), Chicago (born through a surrogate in 2018), and Psalm (born in 2019 via a surrogate).
West famously tweeted numerous times in July of this year that has since been removed, accusing the Kardashians of trying to “51/50” him (the abbreviation “5150” refers to a California penal code that allows for the institutionalization of people for mental health issues).
In February of last year, Kardashian, who had been married for six and a half years, filed for divorce. The months that followed were turbulent as West publicly asked for a reconciliation with Kardashian on social media and lambasted the fashion designer and her new lover, Pete Davidson.
Ye said that despite the divorce, Kardashian is “still my wife” when appearing on the Drink Champs podcast in November. Ye stated in his “Thanksgiving Prayer” that “how I get my family back together is all I think about every day.”
He changed the lyrics of his song “Runaway” during a massive concert at the Los Angeles Coliseum in early December to “I need you to run right back to me, baby/More specifically, Kimberly.”
Kardashian claimed in a new court document this year that West was causing her “emotional distress” by making public posts about their relationship and by making untrue claims that he might suffer financial harm if their marriage ends before a final agreement on property and custody issues.
“I really want to get divorced. In a statement to the court, Kardashian stated, “I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so.
“Kanye has been posting a lot of inaccurate information on social media about our personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress. I think that the court’s decision to dissolve our marriage will make Kanye accept the end of our marriage and help him find a better path going forward, which will make it easier for us to co-parent our kids amicably.
Read More: