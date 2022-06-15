What is Kim Pegula Net Worth?

Kim Pegula Biography

As an Independent Director, Kim S. Pegula serves. Pegula Sports and Entertainment, a company that provides creative and business services to a wide range of companies in the professional sports, real estate, hotel, and music industries, is headed by Ms. Pegula, who also acts as its president and chief executive officer. HARBORCenter in Buffalo, NY, the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, and Nashville, TN’s Black River Entertainment are just a few of our many satisfied customers.

Previously, she served as President and CEO of Pegula Sports & Entertainment, an all-encompassing management firm that controls the commercial operations of numerous professional sports, entertainment, real estate, banking, and hospitality businesses. She has extensive experience in these fields. Successful sports franchises and consumer brands with a strong focus on customer interaction have benefited greatly from the marketing and strategy expertise of our team members.

Children and Family of Kim Pegula

Kim, who was raised by her adoptive family in Rochester, New York’s suburb of Fairport, first met Terry Pegula when she was interviewing for a waitress position in Olean. After meeting at the restaurant, Terry, who was dining there, offered her a job at his natural gas company, which she accepted and married in 1993.

Jessica, Kelly, and Matthew are three of the couple’s five children, all born to them. Jessica Pegula, 27, is a professional tennis player on the Women’s Tennis Association’s Pro Circuit out of the three.

And Kim is also the stepmother of Terry’s two children from previous marriages, who live with her. Not to mention, he had already been married twice before this relationship (Michael and Laura).

Kim Pegula Career

In 1991, Kim began working for her husband’s company, East Resources, which he founded. The Pegulas purchased the Buffalo Sabres and their two affiliated clubs, the Buffalo Bandits of the NLL and the Rochester Americans of the AHL, shortly afterward.

As a result, the Pegulas were able to secure a record-breaking $1.4 billion all-cash bid for the NFL in 2014. Following the acquisition, they merged their sports franchises and record label Black River Entertainment into a new firm, Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

In March 2018, Kim was named to the National Football League’s business ventures committee replacing Russ Brandon. Also, she is on the NFL’s Super Bowl and major event advisory committee.

For the first time in NFL and NHL history, Pegula was named president of all Pegula Sports and Entertainment properties on May 1, 2018. She also serves as president of the Buffalo Bills and New York Islanders hockey teams.

Woke up still smiling about last nights celebration of RJ! What a special night and great to see some familiar faces. pic.twitter.com/mTehFt4kpR — Kim Pegula (@KimPegula) April 2, 2022

Kim Pegula Net Worth

Kim Pegula has a net worth of $100 million, making her one of the wealthiest people in the world. When she joined her husband’s company, East Resources, in 1991, she remained with it until its sale in 2010. It’s worth noting that the Pegula family bought the Bills for a record $1.4 billion, which is now worth $2.05 billion. Pegula Sports and Entertainment and the Buffalo Sabres are both owned by her, as is Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

When Kim and her billionaire husband Terry Pegula donated $12 million to Houghton College, the school was able to build a new athletic complex and move up to NCAA Division III. Terry Pegula is Kim’s father-in-law.

