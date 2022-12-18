Will There Be A Kindred Season 2: What Happened In Kindred Season 1 Ending?

Kindred on FX may be set in the past, but creator/showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins has his sights set on the future. Based on Octavia E. Butler’s science fiction novel of the same name, the eight-episode series premiered on Hulu on December 13. Let’s dig deep into kindred season 2.
It follows the story of Dana James (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life and relocated to Los Angeles.
Dana is forcefully torn between her new house in present-day California and a plantation in the 19th century that is connected to her family’s history before she has even had a chance to settle there.
While FX has not yet renewed Kindred for a second season, showrunner Brian Jacobs-Jenkins is already planning out the story beyond that. The first season ends on a cliffhanger that leaves many issues unsolved.
This writer recently revealed in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast that the first season covers only roughly a third of the book’s material. As for the book itself, “I believe part of the attack on the book is to see if we can kind of expand the world and fill these chambers that are fairly little in the book.”
If he followed closely to the book, Jacobs-Jenkins estimates that Butler’s work “might get you around three to four seasons.” However, “I think we’re working really hard to kind of lay in some kind of engine that actually might take us beyond that and put some kind of pressure on what’s there,” he said. The ultimate goal!
In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about a prospective Kindred Season 2.
Contents
Will There Be A Kindred Season 2?
The creative team behind Kindred is still very invested in the show even if FX has not yet officially renewed it.
“The writers and I are working extremely hard on the preparations for Season Two,” showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins told Esquire. Seasons two, three, and four will be quite exciting. However, a second season can only be produced if the show is popular enough to attract viewers.
I recommend the book to everyone, but if you haven’t read it yet and don’t want anything spoiled for you, stop reading now. To answer your question, season two is in the works. Aims high.
Kindred Season 2 Star Cast
The show will bounce about in time significantly, so while some of the original cast members may remain for season two, many others will likely be replaced.
Micah Stock plays Kevin Franklin, Ryan Kwanten is Thomas Weylin, Gayle Rankin is Margaret Weylin, and Austin Smith plays Luke in the series.
Source: Hidden Remote
Sophina Brown as Sarah, Sheria Irving as Olivia, Abigail Shannon as Alice, Lindsey Blackwell as Carrie, Christopher Farrar as Nigel, and Eisa Davis as Denis round out the cast.
Where Does Season 2 Of “Kindred” Stand?
Jacobs-Jenkins noted in an interview with THR that he examined Butler’s personal archives and earlier manuscripts while developing the series and that the author believed she “never cracked” Kindred.
I thought, “Well, I guess it would be nice to consider what she felt she couldn’t say.” Now that we have a larger surface area to work with, is it possible to perform this repair work in stages?
Since the end of the first season coincides with the end of the third chapter of the book (“The Fall”), the showrunner has stated that she would like to divide the book into three or four parts, with Season 2 focusing on the fourth chapter (“The Fight”).
Dana leaves Kevin in the modern world for eight days in 1815, and by the time she returns to the plantation, Kevin has aged five years.
Dana sets out to find Kevin, who has left Maryland and moved north when Rufus tells her he wrote to him about her return to the plantation. She has been unable to succeed and has given up. But instead of sending Rufus to meet Dana at the plantation, Rufus’ dad sends Kevin there.
When he does return, though, their time apart seems to have changed their relationship (they are married in the literary version), as Kevin’s white privilege disrupts the stability of their previous dynamic.
Still, he tries to leave the property with his wife in tow, but Rufus threatens them with a revolver. Both Kevin and Dana are transported back to present-day Los Angeles once they face an immediate threat to their lives.
If There Is Going To Be A Second Season Of The Kindred, When Might We Expect To See It Premiere?
Once the pilot for Kindred was picked up by FX in March 2021, the network ordered eight full seasons of the show in January 2022.
FX president Nick Grad stated in a statement to Variety, “The pilot directed by Janicza Bravo is great, and we can’t wait to continue production with this extraordinarily talented and dedicated group.” In June of 2022, production had already begun in earnest in preparation for a release that December.
If the show is renewed, the second installment might start filming in late 2023, according to the timeline.
You May Also Like: