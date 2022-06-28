Rising Rapper King Von Dead at 26 After Shooting in Atlanta

Early Friday morning, King Von, a Chicago rapper who had previously relocated to Atlanta, was gunned down in his hometown. After an altercation broke out on Trinity Avenue between two parties, police say two shots were fired. He was 26 years old.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a warrant had been issued for the arrest of a suspect in the slaying of Atlanta businessman King Von, and the suspect was being treated at Grady Hospital for a gunshot wound. This arrest “closes the homicide of Bennett,” the APD stated in a statement.

On Friday morning, police were still trying to put together how the rapper, born Dayvon Daquan Bennett, died and whether the Atlanta Police Department was involved in his murder or those of two other men who were also tragically injured.

In a statement to NPR on Friday, the APD said: “King Von was one of the victims of this morning’s shooting, and suspicions are circulating that APD officers were responsible for his death. This initial gunfight between the two groups of males appears to have killed Mr. Bennett before police arrived and attempted to intervene. In addition, Mr. Bennett was not at the scene of the shooting but arrived at a nearby hospital in a private vehicle shortly afterward. In the meantime, the inquiry into this occurrence is ongoing and quite aggressive.”

Childhood

On August 9, 1994, Walter and Taesha Bennett welcomed their first child, a boy they named Dayvon Daquan Bennett, into the world in Chicago, Illinois. He has three biological siblings and six half-siblings, all of whom came from his father’s side. Since Bennett’s father was frequently in jail, he was largely reared by his mother. When he was just 11 years old, his father was slain in a shooting.

Bennett was barely 16 years old when he was sentenced to prison for the first time in a lengthy string of misdemeanors. After that, he went to South Suburban College in South Holland, Illinois, and received some college credits. Bennett turned to music as a way to rehabilitate himself after a string of legal setbacks. He frequently collaborated with fellow rapper Lil Durk in this endeavor.

What It Means To Be King Out Now | Long Live King Von https://t.co/2eCxice2CO pic.twitter.com/0brN5kNnk9 — V.Roy🦅 (@KingVonFrmdaWic) March 4, 2022

Music Breakthrough with “Crazy Story”

Bennett was signed to Lil Durk’s record label Only the Family as a result of his collaborations with the rapper. After adopting the stage name King Von and releasing his debut single “Crazy Story” in December of 2018, he made his professional music breakthrough.

After reaching number 81 on the Billboard Hot 100 and 32 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, the song racked up millions of views on YouTube and other online distribution platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. ‘Crazy Story 2.0,’ a follow-up song, was released by Von in May of this year. The follow-up is a rework of the original song featuring Lil Durk. In September, “Crazy Story 3.0” was released as a sequel/remix.

Legal Problems

Von has a reputation for getting into legal trouble regularly. He was caught and imprisoned in November 2012 for illegally possessing a handgun. In less than two years, he was jailed again for a shooting in Chicago’s Englewood area that left one person dead and two others injured. Von was cleared of all charges after witnesses refused to testify. Following that, in June of 2019, Von and Lil Durk were arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, in connection with a gunshot and robbery. Before being freed on bail, the two were detained for some time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V.Roy. (@kingvonfrmdao)

Relationships

A Dallas, Texas rapper by the name of Asian Doll dated Von for a short time before they broke up. This year, he made an appearance in her music video for “Grandson.” Von is said to have fathered a boy and two girls, but the children’s biological fathers remain a mystery.

Murder and Legacy

Von and his group got into a fight with the crew of rapper Quando Rondo outside of a hookah lounge in Atlanta in November of 2020. As the situation deteriorated, shots were fired. Von was critically wounded when he was taken to the hospital and died later that day.

Lil Durk released a tribute album called “The Voice” on Christmas Eve in 2020 in celebration of Von’s legacy. Von appears on the album’s cover and the track “Still Trappin'” with Lil Durk. Chris Devins painted a painting in Chicago as a tribute to Von Trapp.

Read More: