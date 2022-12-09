Kirstie Alley Death 2022: At least 1 In 24 People Is Suffering From The Disease From Which Kirstie Alley Died

A representative for Kirstie Alley tells PEOPLE that the actress died on Monday at the age of 71 from colon cancer. Let’s dig deep into the topic of Kirstie Alley Death.
Alley’s children True and Lillie Parker confirmed the news in a statement on Monday, in which they described their mother as “incredible, fierce, and loving.” They added that their mother had “only recently discovered” cancer. Additionally, it was mentioned that she had been undergoing treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida before her untimely passing.
As famous as she was onscreen, her family says she was even more incredible in the roles of mother and grandmother.
Her “zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren, and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, was unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” her children said.
Who Was Kirstie Alley?
At the time of her passing, American actress, model, and producer Kirstie Alley was worth $40 million. Kirstie Alley passed away on December 5, 2022, at the age of 71, following a secret battle with cancer. Kirstie Alley won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her performance as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom “Cheers.”
She also starred in films including “Shoot to Kill,” “Look Who’s Talking,” “Village of the Damned,” “It Takes Two,” “Deconstructing Harry,” and “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” and was nominated for an Emmy for her work in the television film “David’s Mother.”
Although Kirstie Alley came to Los Angeles intending to pursue a career as an interior designer, she instead found success as a contestant on a number of game shows. Small jobs on TV and an extra part in “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” followed these cameos.
After her breakout role in the critically acclaimed miniseries “North and South,” she was offered more prominent roles and received widespread media attention. The role that would make her famous, as Rebecca Howe on “Cheers,” began for her in 1987. For her work, she was nominated for four Emmys and three Golden Globes; she took home one Emmy and one Golden Globe.
Source: NBC News
She continued to alternate between cinema and television after “Cheers,” winning an Emmy for her role in “David’s Room.” In the late 1990s, she was the main character on the sitcom “Veronica’s Closet,” but after that, her life moved in a completely different direction.
She made random appearances on TV during the early 2000s and even had her own show, “Fat Actress,” which lasted for only one season. No further movies included her participation. Her struggles with obesity and melancholy were well reported at the time, and it seemed like every week a new item appeared in the news about her.
It wasn’t until 2011 that she returned to the spotlight, this time as a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars,” where she ultimately placed second. She has also introduced Organic Liaison, her own brand of organic products. Let’s dig deep into the topic of Kirstie Alley Death.
Kirstie Alley Death
So, what was the reason for Kirstie Alley Death? Alley’s agent told People that colon cancer was the real killer. One in 23 males (4.3% of all cases) and one in 25 women (4% of all cases) will acquire colorectal cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society.
By 2022, the group predicts a total of 106,180 new cases of colon cancer and 44,850 new instances of rectal cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third most common cause of cancer-related deaths among American men and women combined and the second most common cause of cancer-related deaths among American women.
The group also predicts that in 2022, colorectal cancer would be responsible for over 52,580 deaths. Notable figures such as Audrey Hepburn, Chadwick Boseman, and Eartha Kitt have also succumbed to colon cancer.
Alley discussed her health and weight openly before she passed away. From 2004 to 2007, she was a spokesperson for Jenny Craig, a weight loss firm, during which time she lost 75 pounds, from 210 to 145. After her relationship with Jenny Craig ended, Alley told People in 2009 that she had gained 83 pounds and now weighed 228.
What Is Colon Cancer?
Cancer of the colon develops in the large intestine (colon). The last section of the digestive system is called the colon.
Colon cancer primarily strikes the elderly but can strike anyone at any time. Typically, polyps, or tiny clusters of cells, grow on the intestinal lining of the colon, and these are initially benign. Some polyps develop into cancer of the colon over time.
Small polyps may not cause any noticeable symptoms. Therefore, it is recommended by doctors to perform regular screening tests to help prevent colon cancer by finding polyps and eliminating them before they develop into cancer.
Surgery, radiation therapy, and pharmacological treatments like chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy are just some of the options accessible to patients with colon cancer.
Cancer of the colon is sometimes referred to as colorectal cancer, a phrase that encompasses both colon cancer and rectal cancer.
You May Also Like: