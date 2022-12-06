Kirstie Alley, Star Of The TV Show ‘Cheers,’ Has Died At The Age Of 71, Cause Of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, who played the part of Rebecca Howe on the popular television sitcom Cheers, has passed away at the age of 71 after a prolonged struggle with cancer. Her death brought her instant fame.
A statement that was posted on Alley’s official social media accounts reads as follows: “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.”
“She fought bravely despite being surrounded by her closest family members and accomplished a lot during her time here, leaving us with the knowledge that she had a never-ending enthusiasm for life and was looking forward to whatever adventures lay ahead. She was an even more incredible mother and grandmother than she was an iconic figure on the silver screen.”
Alley made her acting debut in the film Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan, but she is best known for portraying the role of Shelley Long’s replacement on the television show Cheers, which is filmed at a bar in the Boston area and stars Ted Danson.
RIP Kirstie Alley. “Everybody Knows Your Name” #BePeace
— Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) December 6, 2022
Due to her performance in 1991, she was awarded an Emmy. In more recent times, she has participated in a number of reality shows, including Dancing With The Stars and Celebrity Big Brother, among others.
John Travolta, who starred opposite Kirstie Alley in the film Look Who’s Talking and was one of the first people to pay tribute to Alley on social media, said that his relationship with Alley was “one of the most special relationships” he’d ever had.
Kirstie Alley Cause Of Death
After a courageous fight against cancer, Kirstie Alley passed away at the age of 71.
The statement went on to say, “We are grateful to the great team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.” “Our mother had an unrivaled enthusiasm and love for life, her children, grandkids, and her numerous animals, not to mention her unending joy of creating, all of which have left us feeling encouraged to live our lives to the fullest, just as she did.
In this trying time, we want you to know how much we appreciate your love and prayers, but we also ask that you respect our privacy.”
