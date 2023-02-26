Kitsap County Sheriff Deputy Arrested After Allegations Of Domestic Violence

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office reported on Saturday that a deputy had been taken into custody after being charged with domestic violence misdemeanor.
After an incident was reported at noon on Saturday, the deputy was taken into custody. The Bremerton Police Department was then asked to look into the situation.
The deputy was arrested and taken to the Kitsap County Prison by the police, but he will remain there until his Monday court appearance.
The deputy was put on administrative leave while the investigation was being conducted, according to the sheriff’s office, and willingly surrendered all of their firearms, a county vehicle, a sheriff’s badge, and a commission card.
The Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office received the case referral.
The tweet below shows the official post regarding the Kitsap Sheriff’s Deputy arrest:
News Release from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office pic.twitter.com/KieJViaJFb
— Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) February 25, 2023
