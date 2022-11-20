Knives Out 2 Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Knives Out 2 Release Date: It doesn’t take a Benoit Blanc to see that Knives Out was a huge hit when it was released in theatres in 2019. Its offbeat humor, slick editing, and all-star cast made this murder mystery a critical and commercial success (including an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay).
After the unheard-of death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), Benoit Blanc’s (Daniel Craig) “who killed who” investigation at the Thrombey mansion was an instant hit.
And now, thanks to Netflix, we have a sequel in the form of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which has all the makings of another smash hit in the making.
Even before Knives Out became a huge success, writer/director Rian Johnson had plans to create additional films starring Daniel Craig as the instantly recognizable detective Benoit Blanc.
With any luck, Johnson will be able to finish his movie the way he envisioned it. Here’s what we know about the sequel, which has been eagerly anticipated by fans.
The future of this potential saga, new cast members, and the release date are all detailed below.
Plot/Story
The events depicted in Glass Onion take place on a Greek island after tech mogul Miles Bron (Norton) invites his closest friends there. A murder occurs on what should be a peaceful vacation, and it’s up to Detective Blanc to figure out what whodunit. In the same way that “Knives Out” explored the potentially lethal bonds between blood relatives, “Glass Onion” argues that one should be just as wary of one’s closest friends.
To better understand Craig’s Blanc, the mystery provides an excellent opportunity to do so. Johnson told Tudum, “We’re very much meeting these people and getting into this world through his eyes.” Glass Onion, like the original Knives Out, was sparked by the director’s admiration for Agatha Christie, but it will have a very different feel because of the influence of “tropical murder mystery” films like Evil Under the Sun (1982) and The Last of Sheila (1973).
The former is clearly inspired by the latter. “First of all, it’s structured around a group of friends, or frenemies, who all have a power dynamic with one of their successful friends,” Johnson said. To set the scene, he sends them an invitation to a murder mystery party in a far-flung location. Everything goes wrong on his yacht at the end of The Last of Sheila. The plot of Glass Onion unfolds roughly like that.
Cast
Being able to identify who is not in Knives Out 2 would be much simpler. In terms of star power, this rivals Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer film, though not quite. Furthermore, The entire class is in Oppenheimer. You have arrived at Oppenheimer. You aren’t yet aware of it, though.
Believe no one: the top secret cinema
Sorry, Ana de Armas fans; Daniel Craig is the only survivor from the first Knives Out. Have no fear, though; the formidable Benoit Blanc has a brand new set of suspects to examine.
A few members of the Knives Out 2 cast are:
- With Daniel Craig in the Role of the Detective To Benoit Blanc
- Mr. Dave Bautista
- One Edward Norton
- Singing sensation Janelle Monáe
- Ms. Kathryn Hahn
- It’s Leslie Odom Jr.
- For the record, Kate Hudson
- Madeleine Cline
- Henwick, Jessica
- “Ethan Hawke”
We have no idea who plays who in this film, but that just adds to the mystery, doesn’t it? Rian Johnson is once again in charge of the camera.
Even though it won’t feature any of the original cast, the film will retain the look, feel, and sound of Knives Out thanks to Yedlin’s collaboration with composer Nathan Johnson and editor Bob Ducsay.
Knives Out 2 Release Date
On December 23, 2022, Netflix will debut the sequel to Knives Out. In January of 2020, just a few months after the initial release of Rian Johnson’s excellent drama film, a follow-up was announced.
The second film by Benoit Blanc was supposed to be distributed by Lionsgate, but that did not happen. Moreover, Netflix reportedly outbid Lionsgate for the film, paying $469 million to acquire the rights to both of the planned sequels, in a plot twist worthy of an Agatha Christie novel.
Knives Out 2 started filming in June of 2020 on the island of Spetses off the coast of Greece and finished in September.
Knives Out 2 Trailer
A new trailer for the film has been released on Netflix, giving viewers their first look at Craig in action.
For one person on this island, this is not a game, Blanc says in the trailer.
Leslie Odom Jr. says, “Will you explain it to us then, detective?” Take a look at the video below:
In addition, Knives Out 2 was featured prominently in a sizzle reel promoting Netflix’s original films for 2022, with the reveal of Rian Johnson’s sequel serving as the elaborate teaser’s climax. Take a look at the video below:
Did someone say new movies every week? Here's your first look at some of our biggest films for 2022. Whether you feel like laughing, crying, screaming, swooning, or all of the above, there’s a movie for every mood. #NetflixMovies2022 pic.twitter.com/dQeCum0qvT
— Netflix (@netflix) February 3, 2022
Where To Watch Knives Out 2
Of course, you can watch part 2 on Netflix only.
