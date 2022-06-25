How Is The Net Worth Of Kobe Bryant $600 Million?

Early Life

Kobe Bryant was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on August 23, 1978. A former Philadelphia 76ers player named Joe Bryant is his father. His parents chose the name “Kobe Beef” for him after seeing it on a menu at a restaurant in Kobe, Japan. The family relocated to Italy when Kobe was six years old after Joe retired from professional basketball to play in a European league. Kobe was able to converse in fluent Italian. Pre-teen Kobe would return to the United States every summer for basketball summer leagues when he was younger. Lower Merion High School was where Joe attended high school after retiring from playing.

In high school, Kobe led his team to its first state championship in 53 years, and he was a standout player. As a result, he was named to the Gatorade and USA Today All-American first teams for Men’s National Basketball Association. Even though his SAT score was high enough to allow him into many institutions on a full scholarship, Kobe chose to forego education and instead join the NBA. Kobe is the NBA’s youngest-ever picked player.

NBA

The Hornets originally selected Kobe Bryant in the first round, but the Lakers acquired him in a trade before the draught even took place. To sign his rookie contract, Kobe’s parents had to provide their consent because he was under 17. A three-year, $3.5 million NBA contract was his first professional contract.

At the age of 18, Kobe Bryant became the NBA’s youngest ever starter. At the end of his third season with the team, he truly started to shine. There were comparisons to Magic Johnson and the like being made about him at this point.

In addition, he received a $70 million, six-year contract extension in his third year. Los Angeles Lakers coach Phil Jackson took over in 1999. For Jackson, Kobe, and the Los Angeles Lakers, this would be a five-time NBA champion. Three consecutive years from 2000 to 2002 are included in this.

Kobe Bryant’s Salary And Career Earnings

Kobe Bryant made approximately $328 million in salary alone during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. A three-year, $90 million extension agreed upon in 2010 is another big NBA contract. A two-year $48.5 million contract extension was signed by him in 2013. Kobe Bryant made $25 million in his final season in the NBA.

Throughout his career, Kobe Bryant raked in close to $400 million in endorsement fees. His total earnings throughout his career now stand at $680 million.

Nike, Sprite, McDonald’s, Turkish Airlines, Lenovo, Hublot, and Panini were among his most prominent sponsors. Because of Kobe’s enduring appeal in China, he was able to secure lucrative endorsement deals with Chinese-specific brands like Alibaba, Sina.com, and Mercedes Benz.

When he was just starting, he was signed by Adidas. Before the 1996 season, he signed a six-year deal with Adidas worth $48 million.

In the wake of his 2003 sexual assault charges, several of Kobe’s sponsorship arrangements were discontinued. Nike was a notable exception, signing him to a four-year, $10 million-per-year contract in the same year. It’s interesting to note that Nike didn’t use Kobe for two years.

After a long hiatus, endorsement arrangements have made a triumphant return.

Body Armour Investment

In March of this year, Kobe bought a 10% share in BodyArmour for $6 million.

Coca-Cola paid $2 billion for a 15 percent share in BodyArmor in August of this year. As a result, the $6 million Kobe had invested was worth $200 million before taxes. Eventually, after assuming control of bottling and distribution, Coca-Cola received an additional 15% equity holding.

As recently as October of 2021, Coca-Cola announced that it has paid $5.6 billion for the remaining 70% of BodyArmor, valuing the company at $8 billion. Kobe’s interest in the company had been cut to 5% at the time of the acquisition, resulting in a $400 million windfall for his estate.

Personal Life

Kobe married Vanessa Laine, a 17-year-old high school student, in November 1999. During her work as a background dancer in a music video, they became acquainted. He was also recording his debut album in the studio. Within six months of their initial encounters, they were engaged. She was a high school senior at the time.

On April 18, 2001, Kobe and Vanessa were married in Dana Point, California. According to reports, Bryant’s parents were not invited to the wedding because they allegedly disapproved of the union.

Natalia Diamante Bryant was born on January 19th, 2003, and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant was born on May 1st, 2006, to the couple. They had a total of four daughters, all of whom were born in the same year. Bianka and Capri are the names of their other daughters.

After 10.5 years of marriage, Vanessa Bryant filed for divorce on December 16th, 2011. For Vanessa, the divorce settlement may have cost him as much as $100-150 million without a prenup. They were able to come to terms with each other in the end.

Death

Kobe Bryan perished in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, at the age of 41, in an incredibly surprising turn of events. The collision also claimed the lives of eight more persons. Gianna, Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, was also killed in the attack.

Kobe Bryant’s Net Worth

He had a net worth of almost $600 million at the time of his death. NBA salaries, endorsement deals, liquidated assets, and media rights to his film and book releases are all included in this total. Kobe would have accomplished far more if he were still alive today, regardless of how fantastic this accomplishment is.

When Kobe Bryant was alive, he donated millions of dollars to organizations like the Make A Wish Foundation and Stand Against Breast Cancer.

