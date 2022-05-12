Konosuba Season 3 Officially Confirmed Release Date

In the isekai genre, “KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World” is a household name, and it’s no surprise that diehard anime fans are devoted to it. The Natsume Akatsuki light novel series was the inspiration for the 2016 anime adaptation. Sword Art Online and The Rising of the Shield Hero share a similar premise: a character is taken to another world and must battle for his or her life in the new environment. It’s the use of sarcasm and humor that sets “KonoSuba” apart from other films of the genre, which tend to take themselves a little too seriously at times.

According to the plot of “Konosuba,” a Japanese recluse named Kazuma Sato dies and is reincarnated in an MMORPG-style universe after meeting the Goddess Aqua. If things go as planned, Kazuma and his crew will face the Demon King, but their partnership with Aqua, the forgetful magician, Megumin, the explosion-obsessed wizard, and the sadistically unhappy Darkness makes it seem like an impossible job.

Chibi-style spin-off shows using characters from other popular isekai series have also been produced in addition to two seasons of anime television. No word yet on whether the anime series will return for a third season, though. Everything we know about the current situation is here.

Konosuba Season 3 Plot

For an isekai, Konosuba begins with the death of Kazuma Sato, who is then allowed to live again in an MMORPG-like virtual environment. To this end, he decides to take the goddess Aqua along with him, who turns out to be quite the dilettante. This new environment has brought Kazuma a new set of challenges and a new opportunity, and he is eager to make use of it in any way possible.

Natsume Akatsuki is the author of the series, which he originally wrote as a web novel before expanding into a light novel format. In the light novel version of Konosuba, there are major plot deviations. A spin-off centered on party member Megumin has three volumes and ran from 2013 to 2016. In the following years, several light novels and manga adaptations were released, with an anime adaptation finally being released in 2016.

Konosuba Season 3 Cast

The third season of “KonoSuba” has yet to be confirmed, and no cast members have been revealed. Due to their involvement in the “KonoSuba” film, it’s safe to presume that the voice cast from seasons 1 and 2 will return for a possible season 3. Ai Kayano portrayed Darkness, Jun Fukushima portrayed Aqua, and Rie Takahashi portrayed Megumin in the anime.

For a third season of “KonoSuba,” the show’s production staff might be less well-defined than the voice cast. The first and second seasons of the series were animated by Studio Deen, according to Anime News Network (ANN). In contrast, the film’s animation was handled by J.C. Staff. Season 3 could once again be animated by J.C. Staff, assuming it is deemed successful by those in charge of producing it. Likely, Takaomi Kanasaki, Makoto Uezu, and composer Masato Koda will all be back for a second film. The first two seasons of the show, as well as the film, were all produced by the three of them.

The third season of “KonoSuba” has not yet been officially announced. It doesn’t imply, however, that the anime series has been ruled out of the running. Kadokawa business producer Junichiro Tamura’s Reddit AMA in 2019 is what has anime fans hoping for a fresh season.

While Tamura was largely occupied with promoting and talking about “The Rising of the Shield Hero,” Kadokawa’s original “KonoSuba” light novels sparked speculation regarding a Season 3 for the series. KonoSuba Season 3 could happen, according to Tamura, “if the movie sells well.”

Kadokawa has yet to issue an official statement regarding the performance of “This Wonderful World is a Blessing from God, says KonoSuba! The story of Crimson’s legend.” Crunchyroll, on the other hand, stated that the picture made 200 million yen in its first weekend in Japan’s theaters.

Additionally, according to Anime News Network, the film’s U.S. debut brought in $1,134,786 in box office revenue, placing it eighth in Japan during its first weekend. Currently, according to Box Office Mojo, the worldwide gross for the picture is $5,078,942.

Season 3 could happen in the future, even if the stats don’t look good enough to warrant it now. If and when a Season 3 is confirmed, it’s not out of the question to expect it around 2022 or 2023, two years after the film’s release.

Konosuba Season 3 Trailer

Of course, as season 3 hasn’t been announced, that also sadly means there’s no trailer. Still, you can relive the drama that was season 2 here:

Final Words

