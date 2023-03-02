Kris Jordan Cause Of Death: How Did The Ohio State Representative Die?

Celebrity / By / March 2, 2023

Here we will have full details regarding Kris Jordan Cause Of Death. The flags of Ohio are flown at half-staff in memory of State Representative Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander), who is believed to have died over the weekend from reasons unrelated to his illness or injury.

Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware), one of Jordan’s legislative colleagues from Delaware County, was the one who broke the word to the general public that Jordan had passed away. Brenner did so by publishing a message on Facebook. So, what is Kris Jordan Cause Of Death?

Kris Jordan Cause Of Death

On Saturday, Kris Jordan, who served as the Republican state representative for Ohio’s Delaware County, passed away. That representative has 46 years of experience under his belt. The Speaker of the House, Jason Stephens, has issued a statement in which he expresses his sorrow.

Stephens continued by saying, “I considered Kris to be a personal friend in addition to being a caring parent, a man of religion, and a leader.”

There has been no speculation on the cause of his death.

A tweet from OAMF in tribute for Kris Jordan.

The flags at the Statehouse and all other public buildings in the governor’s home county are to be lowered to half-staff in accordance with an order that was issued by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

You may also want to read other related articles:

The death of Representative Kris Jordan “has astonished and saddened both Fran and me,” said DeWine in a statement. Sincere condolences to every member of his family on the devastating loss they’ve suffered. The legislative leadership and public service that Kris provided to the people of Delaware County will be his lasting legacy.

I hope you liked our article. For more such articles, you can bookmark our website, californiaexaminer.net.

 

Related Posts

About The Author

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top