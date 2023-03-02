Kris Jordan Cause Of Death: How Did The Ohio State Representative Die?

Here we will have full details regarding Kris Jordan Cause Of Death. The flags of Ohio are flown at half-staff in memory of State Representative Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander), who is believed to have died over the weekend from reasons unrelated to his illness or injury.
Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware), one of Jordan’s legislative colleagues from Delaware County, was the one who broke the word to the general public that Jordan had passed away. Brenner did so by publishing a message on Facebook. So, what is Kris Jordan Cause Of Death?
Kris Jordan Cause Of Death
On Saturday, Kris Jordan, who served as the Republican state representative for Ohio’s Delaware County, passed away. That representative has 46 years of experience under his belt. The Speaker of the House, Jason Stephens, has issued a statement in which he expresses his sorrow.
Just received a very sad call that my former colleague, Representative Kris Jordan, passed away at the age of 46. He leaves behind two loving parents and 3 children all under the age of 10.
We may not have always seen eye to eye but he always appreciated my “blunt force”… https://t.co/fhIURILb8O pic.twitter.com/G3UnREFtzS
— lacey jane (@laceyjmeeks) February 25, 2023
Stephens continued by saying, “I considered Kris to be a personal friend in addition to being a caring parent, a man of religion, and a leader.”
There has been no speculation on the cause of his death.
A tweet from OAMF in tribute for Kris Jordan.
The death of Rep. Kris Jordan is devastating news. @KrisJordanOhio was a WARRIOR for freedom and a friend to OAMF. Our sincere condolences to his 3 beautiful children and his family. 💔 pic.twitter.com/rA1r9RQGf6
— OAMF (@OhioAMF) February 25, 2023
The flags at the Statehouse and all other public buildings in the governor’s home county are to be lowered to half-staff in accordance with an order that was issued by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
You may also want to read other related articles:
- Matt Pobereyko Cause Of Death: How Did The Veteran Pitcher Die?
- MF Doom Cause Of Death: How Did The Rapper Die?
The death of Representative Kris Jordan “has astonished and saddened both Fran and me,” said DeWine in a statement. Sincere condolences to every member of his family on the devastating loss they’ve suffered. The legislative leadership and public service that Kris provided to the people of Delaware County will be his lasting legacy.
I hope you liked our article. For more such articles, you can bookmark our website, californiaexaminer.net.