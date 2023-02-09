Kristoff St John Cause Of Death: How Did Mia St. John Ex-Husband Die?

American actor Kristoff St. John (July 15, 1966 – February 3, 2019) played Neil Winters on the CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless from 1991 until his death in 2019. He was nominated for eleven Daytime Emmy Awards and won two. He was also honored with 10 NAACP Image Awards.
His work as Adam Marshall on the NBC soap opera Generations earned him two Daytime Emmy Award nominations, and he also played a young Alex Haley in the ABC miniseries Roots: The Next Generations.
Kristoff St John Cause Of Death
Kristoff’s heart issue was exacerbated by his alcoholism. The actor’s body was reportedly found in his San Fernando Valley home by a friend who had gone to check on him. No “foul play” is suspected, but alcohol may have played a part, according to one source.
Cristoff’s son, Julian, committed himself in 2014 after a long struggle with mental illness. In 2017, around the time he and his family would have honored his son’s death, Kristoff threatened suicide with a gun and was subsequently seen by a psychiatrist.
In an interview with PEOPLE published a year after Kristoff’s death, his ex-wife Mia said that he was deeply impacted by the death of his child.
When asked by reporters, she replied, “I don’t think – I know.” While I also experienced significant despair and suicide ideation, he was far more prevalent due to the weight of guilt it carried.
Kristoff leaves behind children and his fiancee, Russian model Kseniya Olegovna Mikhaleva, whom he was planning to marry in the fall of 2019.
Dedicated to the Memory of My Son Kristoff St. John
As of 1989, Julian is his and his wife’s only kid. He had suffered from mental illness for a long time, and on November 23, 2014, he took his own life.
— Kristoff St John (@kristoffstjohn1) January 22, 2019
St. John retweeted a post on a child’s death and replied to it on January 21, 2019. This is what the tweet says: “It takes time to grieve the loss of a kid. From the day of your child’s death till the day you join them.” Never has a truer phrase been stated,” he retorted. I appreciate you sharing this.
An Analysis of Kristoff’s Work
In 1976, when St. John was only 10 years old, he made his television debut in the lead role of the NBC Saturday morning sitcom Big John, Little John. St. John played a young Alex Haley in the ABC miniseries Roots: The Next Generations, which first aired in 1979.
He played Denise Huxtable’s lover in an early episode of The Cosby Show and later appeared as Booker Brown in an episode of the ABC sitcom Happy Days. His breakthrough role came in the CBS sitcom Charlie & Co. as Charlie Richmond Jr.
The part of Adam Marshall on the NBC soap opera Generations was St. John’s first big break in the entertainment industry. St. John created the role of Neil Winters and portrayed him for 28 years on The Young and the Restless when the show was canceled in 1991.
There was no other African American actor at the time who appeared on the show more frequently. He won the award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series at the 1992 Daytime Emmys. On September 5, 1994, he presided over CBS Soap Break.
When TV Guide Channel needed a special host in 2005, they turned to St. John. In 2007, he received his sixth nomination for a Daytime Emmy. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his work. St. John won his second Daytime Emmy in 2008 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.
A Man Called God, a documentary co-directed by St. John and his father Christopher St. John, had its world premiere that year at the San Diego Black Film Festival. This festival’s victory added to earlier triumphs at the American Documentary Film Festival and the Beverly Hills Film Festival.
Kristoff makes his final appearance as Neil on February 6, 2019.
