Krzysztof Szubert’s Cause of Death Revealed Months After Corpse Discovered in Lake Michigan

A cause of death has been found for Krzysztof Szubert, whose body was found in Lake Michigan months after he went missing from a party in Chicago’s River North neighborhood.
The office of the Cook County Medical Examiner says that Szubert drowned and that being drunk also played a role. It was called a mistake.
On December 7, Szubert, a Polish businessman who worked in Chicago and was 21 years old, was found unresponsive in Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach. He was reported missing from a party in River North, and a lot of people looked for him before his body was found.
His death happened just a few days before that of Peter Salvino, 25, a doctoral student at Northwestern who went missing from a party in Lincoln Park and was also found in Lake Michigan.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said that Salvino died of “drowning with ethanol intoxication as a contributing factor” in a report that came out last month. The accident was ruled to be the cause of death.
But detectives couldn’t figure out what happened to Szubert because they were investigating a death, not a drowning.
Szubert was Last Seen on December 3
Late in December, the medical examiner told NBC Chicago that Szubert’s cause of death couldn’t be found until the police finished their investigation.
At the time, a spokesperson said, “The police have to finish their report and investigation.” “Once we get all the information from the police, we’ll figure out how and why the person died.”
Officials say Szubert was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 3 at a holiday party at the bar Howl at the Moon in River North.
Friends say that when Szubert went outside, he was at the party.
A friend, Michal Wojasinski, told NBC 5: “I saw him standing there, and then the next second he wasn’t there.” “Nobody saw him leaving. The next day, on Sunday, I went to his room and knocked on the door. It was empty, so he wasn’t there.”
At about 1:55 a.m. on December 7, police were called to the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive where a 21-year-old man was found unresponsive in the water. The man’s name was later found to be Szubert.
Police said that Szubert was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
