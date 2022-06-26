Kyle Forgeard Net Worth: How Rich Is the YouTuber in 2022?

Kyle Forgeard Early Life

On July 12, 1994, Forgeard was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. After high school, he plans to pursue cinema at Ryerson University in Toronto. He co-founded the YouTube channel Nelk while still in college to showcase his creative talents.

Using his YouTube channel, Forgeard would share pranks, vlogs, and other content to promote his business, Full Send Entertainment. Despite being an excellent student, however, he felt school was not a suitable fit for him and wanted to devote his time to creating content.

When he eventually dropped out of Ryerson University, he decided to devote all of his attention to Neck. As a result of this decision, he achieved the level of success he enjoys today.

Kyle Forgeard Career

Neck was established in 2010 by Forgeard and the Martinovic brothers, Niko and Marko. However, it wasn’t until 2015 that the channel took off. Forgeard became popular after he posted a video of himself playing pranks on police officers by claiming to have cocaine in his car.

The officers jumped to the conclusion that he was talking about cocaine and began searching the vehicle right away. This is how Forgeard got Coca-Cola bottles into the trunk of his car.

The video went viral, garnering over 40 million views and tens of thousands of new subscribers when the officers simply laughed it off. After this, they would continue producing similar stuff, making them fan favorites.

Foregeard has developed Nelk to over 7 million subscribers on YouTube and continues to expand his brand, even if he isn’t as well-known as MrBeast.

Kyle Forgeard Full Send

“Full Send,” a colloquial expression, became the name of their entertainment brand after becoming popularised by the public. As explained by Forgeard, slang means that you should put your all into whatever you are doing.

Founded by Forgeard and his buddies in their cellar is the Full Send apparel brand. It was an instant success when they debuted Supreme-style limited-edition drops. Furthermore, they are in charge of Happy Dad, a hard seltzer brand.

Aside from his role as one of the most prominent faces of both NELK and Full Send Entertainment, Kyle often co-hosts the Full Send Podcast. There is always a special visitor at each session. Participation in the performance has been invited by President Trump, his son Donald Trump, and other high-profile personalities.

Kyle Forgeard Personal Life

The YouTuber’s private life is shrouded in mystery and anonymity. Rumor has it that Forgeard is currently single and living alone. Another story concerning him claims that he recently had veneers put on after a podcast interview with Mike Tyson. This, on the other hand, has never been demonstrated to be the case.

Social Media Accounts — Kyle Forgeard

According to Instagram statistics, Youtuber has 2.3 million Instagram followers as of March 2022. Since Forgeard utilizes Twitter to promote his work, the social media platform has more than 230,000 followers. In the end, he had 276,900 followers on TikTok and a whopping 7,6 million likes on that account as well.

Kyle Forgeard’s Net Worth

Kyle Forgeard is currently worth $1.5 million as of June 2022. It’s estimated that the Nelk Boys make more than $70 million a year, according to an article in the New York Times. Subscriptions, contributions, and goods sales all contribute to this sum. It’s a common misconception that they primarily rely on Adsense revenue to fund their operations.

On November 12, 2021, NELK shared their YouTube stats with their followers in an Instagram story. With 15 million views in one month in October, their YouTube channel enjoyed a record-breaking month. However, despite such staggering figures, YouTube only paid them 23 cents for the month. The channel’s poor standing with YouTube may be the reason.

