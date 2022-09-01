Kylie Jenner Net Worth: When Was She Launched Kylie Lip Kit?

Kylie Jenner Net Worth in terms of her material things is discussed. With her current success in modeling, cosmetics and rumors about Kylie Jenner Net Worth have resurfaced. Learn more about Kylie Jenner Net Worth in this article.

Kylie Jenner Early Life: Where Was She Raised?

Kylie Jenner was born in Los Angeles, California on August 10, 1997. She is the youngest daughter generated by the marriage of businesswoman Kris Jenner and the former Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner (who is known today as Caitlyn Jenner) (who is known today as Caitlyn Jenner).

Kylie’s older sister is model Kendall Jenner, and her half-siblings include Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian, and Brody Jenner. Kylie was just 10 years old when Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired on E! on October 14, 2007. Today the KUWTK is the longest-running reality series in the US.

For several throughout the show’s early years, Kylie was an ordinary pre-teen who attended school and was a member of the cheerleading team. In 2012 she left formal school and began attending a home-school educational program. She obtained high school graduation in July 2015.

Kylie Jenner Career: How Did She Start Her Modeling Career?

Kylie Jenner’s “Crush, Your Style” clothing line from Sears is what launched her modeling career. OK! Magazine and Teen Vogue are just two magazines that have featured photo shoots with her. In September 2011, Kylie Jenner debuted on the runway at New York Fashion Week. The family was there in the first row, cheering on their little sister as she faced her fears.

This little princess wore a black ballerina-style dress from Abbey Dawn as she strutted nervously down the runway. Like her older sister Kendall, Jenner began a modeling career, landing contracts with firms including White Sands, an Australian swimsuit designer.

In 2010, Jenner and her older sibling were included in a People magazine piece highlighting attractive people. Both Glee: The 3D Concert Movie and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1 had red carpet premieres in Los Angeles, both hosted by Kylie and Kendall.

At the March 12, 2012, premiere of The Hunger Games, they also interviewed Bing Box. In 2013, Kylie and Kendall each earned $100,000 as an endorser for Nicole by OPI nail polish. In addition to their reality shows, Kylie and Kendall have published a science fiction novel titled Rebels: City of Indra.

Kylie made her acting debut in a trailer for the 2014 Much Music Video Awards, which she and Kendall co-hosted. As of 2014, Kylie was the face of a new collection of Steve Madden handbags. She signed on with Nip + Fab, a skincare business, as a brand ambassador in March 2015.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner debuted a clothing line with Topshop, a British apparel brand, in June 2015. Kylie joined PUMA’s marketing team in 2016, serving as the brand’s new face. Kylie and an Australian firm called Quay Australia released a sunglasses collection in 2017.

In 2017, Kylie and Travis Scott, a famous rapper, began dating. In February of 2018, they became parents to a baby girl. As 2019 progressed, they began spending more and more time apart. She dated the rapper Tyga from 2014 to 2017.

Kylie Jenner Cosmetic: What Was Her First Product?

Kylie’s colossal wealth is a direct result of her successful cosmetics business. In August 2015, she launched her first product: a collection of lipsticks. The “Kylie Lip Kit” became a best-seller immediately after its release. In September 2015, she released a custom website and mobile app.

Kylie Jenner Net Worth: Is She A Billionaire?

Kylie Jenner net worth is an estimated $750 million. Kylie’s annual income ranges from $40 million to $100 million.

Her cosmetics brand, also called Kylie Cosmetics, is the primary source of her wealth. Kylie made a $600 million sale of 51% of her company to Coty Inc. in November 2019.

With a total enterprise worth of $1.2 billion. The price fell sharply in the months following the transaction. Even though Kylie made an estimated $340 million after taxes from the trade, the value of her 45% ownership in the company has dropped dramatically.

Kylie Jenner officially became a billionaire on Forbes’s annual Celebrity 100 list, which was released on November 18, 2019. The sale of 51% of her cosmetics company to Coty Inc. for $600 million, with a valuation of the entire company at $1.2 billion, was cited by Forbes as the reason she became a billionaire.

Coty Inc., the parent company of well-known cosmetics companies, including CoverGirl and MaxFactor, has been experiencing financial difficulties. Kylie will continue to represent the company in the public eye. Forbes reported that the paper worth of her remaining 49% ownership in the purchase was $588 million.

Coty, the company behind well-known brands like Clairol and OPI, has seen revenue decline and leadership change in recent years. Since 2016 when it bought a dozen cosmetics brands from Procter & Gamble, the stock price of the European corporation managed by the investment firm JAB Ltd. has dropped by half.

She managed to talk Coty Inc into paying a staggering 27X multiple of profits, which made the company worth $1.2 billion. Just so you know, Facebook is trading at 26 times earnings. The P&G stock price is 24X earnings. Coty is currently valued at 18 times earnings.

Kylie can expect to keep roughly $300 million after paying taxes on the $600 million gain from the sale. Given the lack of transparency surrounding the $600 million in question, we can’t say for sure just yet. Is that all you got? Stock? Is it a hybrid of the two?

These factors will significantly affect her tax liability and take-home pay after the purchase closes. In addition, the investment is not expected to finalize until the third quarter of 2020, according to Coty.

