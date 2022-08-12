Kylie Jenner Plastic Surgery Timeline 2022

People who watch “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” know that the family loves plastic surgery and other ways to improve their looks. Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the family, has sometimes posted photos on social media that made her fans think she had cheek implants or fillers. The makeup mogul is known for changing her appearance now and then, but what kind of plastic surgery has Kylie Jenner had?

Safety in Beauty says that Kylie Jenner’s journey with plastic surgery began when she was 17 years old. The first beauty treatment the founder of Kylie Cosmetics got was lip fillers. Kylie’s body seemed to change over time, though. Her nose got smaller, her buttocks got fuller, and her bust got a lot bigger.

Kylie addressed some rumors in a 2019 interview with Paper. She said, “People think I went under the knife and completely rebuilt my face, which is not true at all.” Fans don’t know how else to explain the changes in her looks, though. Overall, Kylie’s pictures make it hard for experts to believe her, too.

Kylie Admits To Lip Fillers

Kylie Jenner’s lips are one of the things that have changed the most about her look over the years. A long time ago, Kylie Jenner, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, denied that she had lip fillers or any other cosmetic lip procedures. But after a lot of rumors, Kylie finally told the truth on an episode of her show Life of Kylie. The beauty mogul said, “When I was 15, I didn’t like my lips. My lips are very small.

“It was one of my first kisses, and a guy said, “I didn’t think you’d be a good kisser because you have such small lips,” she said. Kylie was very hurt by what he said, which led her to fillers. Kylie then said, “I would put too much lip liner on my lips to make it look like they were bigger. Finally, I was like, this lip liner isn’t working, so I got my lips done.”

Harper’s Bazaar said that Kylie took out her lip fillers around July 2018. Kylie’s lips look smaller in the above Instagram photo with her best friend than they do in other photos from around the same time. This didn’t last long, though. The star of a reality TV show quickly changed her mind. After a few months, she reportedly had a touch-up done on her lips and thanked her doctor for it. Today, they are louder than they have ever been.

Kylie Has Always Denied Having A Rhinoplasty

Kylie Jenner’s nose was a little bit wider in the middle when she was younger. Older pictures of her on Instagram show this very clearly. People think that rhinoplasty is on Kylie Jenner’s list of surgeries because her nose is much thinner now. Insider says that Kylie denies having had major surgery and says, “I’m terrified! I never would. They don’t know how much good hair, makeup, and things like fillers can help.”

Kylie Claims She Uses A Nice Bra To Avoid Breast Argumentation

Fans speculated that Kylie may have undergone a breast augmentation in 2015 when she posted photos of her considerably larger breasts on Instagram. The reality star would have been 17 or 18 years old at the time. Given this, many people wondered how she could have had such a drastic transformation due to puberty in such a short amount of time. Kylie Jenner, founder of Kylie Cosmetics, has rejected rumours she had breast augmentation surgery.

Kylie claims that she uses tape to support her breasts when she isn’t wearing a bra. Kylie revealed in a video that she “doesn’t really share this with a lot of people, but everyone believes I’ve undergone a breast augmentation recently. Sorry, I haven’t. When I need a bra, I reach for my trusty Bombshell from Victoria’s Secret. Kylie may try to explain away her growing bulk, but the fact remains that she is getting plumper.

The plastic surgeon Dr. Andrea Giannitrapani discussed Kylie’s new look in an interview with Elle. Kylie’s breasts have gotten noticeably bigger, he said. He elaborated, saying, “They appear like they still need time to settle and have the features of a breast augmentation in the early phases of recovery.”

Buttock Augmentation

Kylie Jenner’s figure has developed more curves throughout the years. Cardi B’s “Wap” video included a revealing close-up of her curvy body. She claims that the world is criticising her for maturing into an adult, and that the onset of puberty is to blame for her physical transformation. Kylie denied having a** implants in a 2016 video, as reported by US Magazine. Later, she revealed, “You know, I used to be 120 [pounds]. Those days, I was a mere skeleton. My current weight is close to 136. But that’s fine with me; the chunkiness suits me. However, it is hard to deny that Kylie’s derriere has ballooned while her waist has shrunk.

Like her sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney, the beauty mogul has admitted to using waist trainers. Overall, research evidence showing that waist trainers aid in weight loss is lacking. Nonetheless, it has been said that every single member of the Kardashian-Jenner family is obsessed with these waist trainers.

Dr. Lyle Beck, a plastic surgeon, told Hollywood Life that Kylie’s posterior could benefit from cosmetic surgery. Kylie’s current buttock shape and size “is not supported by any of these potential elements by any ‘natural methods,'” as the author puts it. Kylie, Beck warned, would have to spend her days at the gym and her nights eating a high-calorie diet to achieve her goal of a round bottom (with a small waist) in such a short period of time. Experts in the field generally agree that she has an improved hourglass figure due to the redistribution of fat.

Other Possible Enhancements

Kylie, like her famous family members, enjoys experimenting with various methods of altering her appearance. She’s a master of cosmetics and other forms of self-expression manipulation, including hair colour, nail extensions, wigs, and so on. These aren’t long-term alterations to her body, but they help her pull off a very specific aesthetic.

