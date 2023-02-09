La Brea Season 3: Everything From Cast To Trailer

Fans of La Brea, we have some very exciting news for you! On January 31, NBC made the announcement that the time-traveling science fiction series would be renewed for a third season (La Brea Season 3).
This indicates that we are in store for yet another thrilling season packed with mysteries as the survivors of the La Brea sinkhole make their way through the world of 10,000 B.C. and beyond.
The revelation comes after the audience has been forced to wait for two and a half months and a half months while the program (which was created by showrunner David Appelbaum) was on a midseason hiatus.
On the other hand, the second season will resume with a special event consisting of two episodes that will run for two hours on Tuesday, January 31, beginning at 9/8c.
Even though not much is known about the upcoming third season, this article will provide you with all of the information you require—so far—regarding La Brea Season 3. In the coming months, be sure to check back in with us for the most recent information.
When Does La Brea Season 3 Premiere?
Unfortunately, NBC has not yet announced a date for the premiere of La Brea Season 3, but you can be sure that we will have the information as soon as it is verified right here on NBC Insider.
There is not yet an official teaser trailer available.
Who Among The Original Cast Will Be Coming Back For More Episodes In La Brea Season 3?
The following actors have been confirmed to remain a part of the show’s ensemble cast: Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore.
Source: Tv Insider
No updates have been provided regarding the status of any of these actors.
What Can We Expect From La Brea Season 3?
Given that we haven’t even reached the halfway point of this season yet, there isn’t much we can say about the possible storylines that may unfold during Season 3. In December, Appelbaum was kind with his time and shared some information with TV Fanatic.
“We have a great deal of speculation around the potential directions the show might take in the future. I’ve been mulling over concepts for Season 3 for quite some time, but we’re just getting started outlining them now “he remarked. “The conclusion of Season 2 leaves us with a number of cliffhangers, which I do not want to give away just yet because there is a lot of show for people to see,” said the author.
On the other hand, we are able to provide you with some insight into what to anticipate throughout the upcoming second season. According to what Zea said to TV Line, “some event” will result in a significant shake-up for the entire group.
After the show’s midseason break, new photos from the second season of La Brea are available for viewing.
“I’m going to go ahead and spoil the fact that there is a wardrobe change. Regarding everyone, “— I quote her.
The actress also disclosed that there is more content planned for the love triangle involving Eve, Gavin, and Levi.
Zea explained, “Just because Levi is in a different time and place does not mean that all of the problems are as well.” “The time has come for [Eve and Gavin] to have a direct conversation with one another about what took place, who is to blame, who was truly hurt, and who was in the wrong. In addition, the fact that you are doing this alongside [prehistoric] creatures and an ongoing cycle of death and destruction raises the stakes. Additionally, it raises the emotional stakes of the situation.”
Peacock now has all of the episodes of the show La Brea available for viewing.
