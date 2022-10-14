La Carjacking Victim Dragged, Killed By Cops

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department said that a carjacking victim had died after being pulled along with the vehicle by a murder suspect who was leaving the scene.

According to a tweet from the LAPD, detectives from the Gang and Narcotic Division were watching 7th Avenue at 5 p.m. on Thursday when they saw a murder suspect getting into a vehicle with another individual.

The detectives were attempting a traffic stop when the pursuit began. Police said the guy got out of the wrecked automobile and carjacked another vehicle in the area after a chase ended in a fatal collision.

The LAPD tweeted that a murder suspect “drove away from the intersection of Florence Avenue and Haas Avenue, dragging the carjacking victim.”

The suspect attempted to flee in the stolen car, but the driver got stuck and was pulled for over a mile, as reported by KABC-TV.

According to authorities, the carjacking victim was declared deceased at the scene.

The automobile flipped over at the intersection of Florence and Prairie avenues in Inglewood, but the suspect remained inside.

Two hours passed as SWAT and a K9 tried to get the homicide suspect to get out of his car. Police said that the murder suspect was arrested without incident.

Neither the victim’s nor the suspect’s identities were immediately known.