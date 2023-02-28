‘Lady In The Fridge’ Is Recognized Nearly 30 Years After Her California Discovery

Othram Forensics, a private Houston-based laboratory, used DNA mapping and family history research to determine Deza’s identity.
Instead of the 20 genetic markers that law enforcement typically uses, the business employed new technology to extract hundreds of thousands of genetic markers from DNA evidence. With these markers, CEO David Mittelman said the company was able to identify relatives.
According to him, it created a family tree to locate probably known relations. The mother and daughter of Deza were located and provided their own DNA to help identify the woman, the business claimed in a statement.
They were undoubtedly surprised by the news, according to Withrow.
Detectives and medical examiner officials believe blunt force trauma caused Deza’s death, which he claimed the parents wanted authorities to investigate and bring to justice.
The sheriff’s office obtained pictures of Deza from family members. One shows a woman in a faded photograph with the words “My Mother, Amanda Lynn” scrawled beneath it.
When the bones were discovered, Deza’s whereabouts had not been disclosed.
Sheriff’s officials have stated that the woman’s body was already rotting when it was discovered in a slough in March 1995 and may have spent months in the refrigerator before that.
The Discovery Was Uncovered By Scavengers
According to authorities, the discovery was uncovered by scavengers searching for recyclable materials. The refrigerator has been reported as partially flooded and perhaps floating by deputies and investigators.
The area is a tributary of the San Joaquin River called Whiskey Slough, which is now the name of a state-run marina but was reportedly used as a smuggling route during Prohibition, according to mythology. There used to be a gas exploration field in the region.
According to Withrow, Deza’s family “simply didn’t know” the circumstances. She was an independent 30-year-old woman.
According to Othram, Deza had three young children and was divorced from her spouse. She was last seen with an unnamed man she might have met at a treatment center in an unspecified apartment building in Napa, it claimed.
Lt. Linda Jimenez, the chief investigator for the sheriff, opined that the woman was probably going through a difficult time.
She said, “She was involved in some difficult times as we all have in our lives.
Up to $10,000 has been offered as a reward for information that results in the capture and conviction of Deza’s murderer.
Deza’s final days were most likely in the late summer or early fall of 1994, and San Joaquin County detectives hope that reconstructing those events will help them locate former acquaintances and potential witnesses who can help them reach a conclusion or make an arrest.
Withrow pleaded for anybody who may have known Deza at the time to come forward, describing her as a “lovely woman whose life was cut short.”
We only need a tiny bit of it, and maybe someone out there knows,” he remarked.
