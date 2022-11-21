Lake-Effect Snow Covers Up Buffalo And The Rest Of Northern New York

After dumping potentially record-breaking amounts of snow on cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for days, parts of New York finally got a breather on Sunday.
Although many travel restrictions were lifted and many highways reopened, many businesses in the hardest-hit areas remained closed. However, bands of lake-effect snow were forecast to bring up to 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow by Monday morning in some areas of the state that had been largely spared in earlier rounds.
“This storm was extraordinary. Without a doubt, this will go down in history, “At a press conference on Sunday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul remarked.
On Thursday, snow started to fall in the villages south of Buffalo. By Saturday, the National Weather Service had measured 72 inches in Natural Bridge, a hamlet close to Watertown off the eastern end of Lake Ontario, and 77 inches (196 cm) in Orchard Park, home of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.
Read More: A Plane Carrying 53 Dogs And Three People Crashes Into A Golf Course
However, the severity of the storm on Friday seemed to put the state’s record for the most snowfall in a day in jeopardy: the 50 inches (127 centimeters) that fell on Camden, New York, on February 1, 1966. Similar multiday storms have brought bigger snowfall totals to New York in the past.
Jason Alumbaugh, a Buffalo-based meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said it was too soon to judge whether any of this year’s snowfalls broke that record.
Lake effect snow plume off Lake Erie with snow shafts sampled by Dominator Airlines! @accuweather pic.twitter.com/EQri1gDxbS
— Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) November 20, 2022
Hochul is requesting that the impacted districts be declared a catastrophe by the federal government, which would allow for the release of some relief. She claimed that in regions where there was enough snow to potentially cause roofs to collapse, teams were checking on occupants of mobile home parks.
A Sunday football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns was shifted to Detroit because of the significant snowfall.
Dramatic lake-effect snow, which occurs when cool air absorbs moisture from warmer water and then releases it in bands of windblown snow over land, is not unfamiliar to New Yorkers.
At least since November 2014, when some communities south of Buffalo were hit with 7 feet (2 meters) of snow over the course of three days, collapsing roofs and trapping motorists on a section of the New York State Thruway, this month’s storm is the worst to hit the state.
Read More: