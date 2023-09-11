LAPD Arrests 23-Year-Old Suspect in Stabbing Death of Man on Metro

A man who allegedly stabbed a 23-year-old passenger to death on a Metro train in downtown Los Angeles last week has been arrested, authorities said Sunday. The suspect, identified as Randy Nash, 31, was taken into custody on Saturday night near the 1000 block of West 85th Street in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police have arrested the suspect in the case of stabbing a person to death on the Metro Red Line:
He was booked for suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail. The victim, Jesse Rodriguez, was riding the Metro B (Red) Line train on Thursday evening when Nash approached him, pulled out a knife, and stabbed him in the chest without any warning or provocation, police said.
Rodriguez was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The motive for the attack is still unknown, police said. Nash fled the scene on foot and was last seen going up the stairs from the underground station at Pershing Square.
Police released surveillance images of Nash and asked for the public’s help in locating him. They also offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.