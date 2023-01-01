Larsa Pippen Before Surgery: Did Larsa Pippen Get Surgery Or Not?

Larsa Pippen, star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Miami, is no stranger to dealing with allegations, having dealt with them throughout her divorce from Scottie Pippen and a subsequent public rift with longtime BFF Kim Kardashian. Let’s dig deep into Larsa Pippen Before Surgery.
The 47-year-old actress returned for the show’s fourth season, and since then, she’s been the subject of even more speculation and criticism over her physical appearance. The creator of Larsa Marie is now clarifying rumors about her by discussing the cosmetic work she has done.
Who Is Larsa Pippen?
Having worked as a model, TV host, and fashion designer, Larsa Pippen is now worth $10 million. The Real Housewives of Miami catapulted Larsa Pippen to fame. Larsa Pippen’s modeling work brought her even more attention. As the former wife of NBA superstar Scottie Pippen, she has also achieved considerable fame.
Younan was born Larsa Younan on July 6th, 1974, in Chicago. Her high school experience in Chicago was unremarkable. Pippen received her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Chicago.
As the ex-wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen and a model in her own right, she was a natural fit for Bravo’s new reality series Housewives, which premiered on February 22, 2011. The second season did not see her return.
Larsa, the sassy beauty that she is, brags that she is a successful wife and mother of four even though she is a stay-at-home parent. Larsa is taking some time for herself when she is not busy raising three future professional athletes or buying clothes for her princess.
After her success on the Housewives, WE tv offered her and Scottie their own reality show, Big Pippen, which will premiere in 2013. The ex-“Hottest NBA Wife” was a close friend of Kim Kardashian’s and appeared on multiple episodes of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami.
Larsa is a blogger for Haute Living magazine and represents the publication as a brand ambassador. She is also the executive director of the Pippen Foundation, which supports numerous organizations for children.
Did Larsa Pippen Get Surgery?
When Larsa made her return to the cast of Real Housewives of Miami, the cast and crew noticed a difference in her appearance.
Season 4 Adriana de Moura stated that the ex-basketball wife was trying to emulate Kim K.’s style. (Given Kim and Larsa’s recent dispute, this is not the best comment.) The suspicions about Larsa getting plastic surgery persisted throughout the season and even into the RHOM Season 4 reunion.
Larsa was asked by Andy Cohen, host of the reunion with co-stars Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, and Julia Lemigova if she had a Brazilian Butt Lift to enhance her derriere. Larsa said she didn’t get the operation done and discussed the times she had surgery.
I recently got my nose reshaped. I’ve had work done on my lips. And that’s it, she said finally, adding that she’d also undergone breast implants.
After defending her natural body during the reunion, Larsa shared a vintage photo of herself in a white bikini, where her derriere is prominently displayed. Shortly after the reunion, Larsa posted the photo online, finally satisfying the skeptics.
Larsa Pippen Before Surgery
Although Larsa Pippen hasn’t confirmed or denied rumors of plastic surgery, a quick glance at her Instagram feed from 2016–2018 reveals a marked difference in her body’s appearance. Evidently, she altered her appearance physically.
Pippen underwent a remarkable metamorphosis. Dr. Ourian, a lip surgeon, had previously been consulted by her. In 2017, she had a non-invasive therapy to tighten the skin on her tummy, which only added fuel to the fire of speculation that she had plastic surgery.
In a similar vein, her buttocks are plumper now than they were in the past. Although it’s possible that diet and exercise have more to do with it than any sort of superficial alteration. Supposedly, she had her buttocks surgically enhanced.
Several accounts suggest that Pippen may have gotten lip injections to mimic Kim Kardashian’s signature look. Surgeons who have seen her before are unanimous in their belief that she has undergone rhinoplasty (nose surgery), breast augmentation, and buttocks treatment.
You can get perkier buttocks by having a cosmetic surgeon do liposuction on your stomach and then inject the fat there.
