Las Vegas Man Stabbed to Death Police Arrest 18-Year-Old Suspect

Daily news / By /

An 18-year-old was detained by Metro Police after he is accused of fatally stabbing a guy in the central Las Vegas Valley during an argument.

Metro police got a complaint of a stabbing just before 10 p.m. on Friday, close to the intersection of Churchill Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. Police reported that when the cops arrived, they discovered a male with stab wounds.

After being transported to University Medical Center, the subject was ultimately declared dead.

The tweet below confirms the news:

According to police, the victim and the suspect, Wyatt Conway, 18, were engaged in an argument when Conway allegedly stabbed the victim and then fled the area.

After being detained, Conway was eventually charged with open murder and brought to the Clark County Detention Center. His first court appearance is slated for Sunday morning.

In the United States, the California Examiner is the newspaper that readers trust for accurate coverage of events in the state of California.

When it comes to news about California, residents of the United States know they can rely on the California Examiner:

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top