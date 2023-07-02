Las Vegas Man Stabbed to Death Police Arrest 18-Year-Old Suspect

An 18-year-old was detained by Metro Police after he is accused of fatally stabbing a guy in the central Las Vegas Valley during an argument.
Metro police got a complaint of a stabbing just before 10 p.m. on Friday, close to the intersection of Churchill Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. Police reported that when the cops arrived, they discovered a male with stab wounds.
After being transported to University Medical Center, the subject was ultimately declared dead.
Metro police arrested an 18-year-old after he allegedly stabbed a man to death after an argument in the central Las Vegas valley. #8NN https://t.co/LMLQN2G2Z0
— 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) July 1, 2023
According to police, the victim and the suspect, Wyatt Conway, 18, were engaged in an argument when Conway allegedly stabbed the victim and then fled the area.
After being detained, Conway was eventually charged with open murder and brought to the Clark County Detention Center. His first court appearance is slated for Sunday morning.
