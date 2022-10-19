Las Vegas Police Release Bodycam Video Of Truong Thai’s Late-night Shooting Death

At 1 a.m. on October 13, Thai, 49, and officer Ryan Gillihan responded to a complaint regarding 24-year-old suspect Tyson Hampton, who the wife said had abused her. The location was near South University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road.

Thai’s body cam film, shown at a Monday press conference, shows the officer approaching Hampton’s vehicle and requesting that he put his hands on the wheel. After following the instruction, Hampton glances to the passenger side and takes his right hand off the wheel. Attempting to stop Hampton by reaching into the vehicle and shouting, “Get out of the car,” Thai can be seen in the video.

Thai goes back to his police car as Hampton pulls off. Thai and his mother-in-law are both hit by bullets fired by Hampton through the driver’s side window. As Hampton runs away, he is seen being fired at by Thai and Gillihan.

Thai, a police officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) since 1999, passed away on the way to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said that Hampton’s mother-in-law was also injured, but she did not need emergency medical care.

A Metro K-9 team assisted in the capture of Hampton. His eight criminal accusations include murder, attempted murder, violence, and domestic battery, as reported by the police. At the moment, he is being detained at the Clark County Detention Center without bond. His arraignment will take place in the Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday.