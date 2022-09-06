Las Vegas Police Release Photographs of Reporter’s Killer

BrittanyDaily news

On Monday, the Las Vegas Police Department published photos of a person of interest in the fatal stabbing of a newspaper reporter.

For the homicide that occurred on September 3 near Vegas Drive and Tenaya Way, police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Officials earlier stated that about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, after receiving a 911 call, they discovered journalist Jeff German, 69, dead from stab wounds.

Sunday, the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner released the official cause of death as “multiple sharp force injuries,” indicating that German was the victim of a homicide.

Police say they believe the stabbing of a German man to be an isolated occurrence and that the victim was involved in a disagreement with another person before the attack occurred.

Police stated in a statement released on Monday that “at this point, it appears the suspect was perhaps casing the area to commit other crimes before the homicide occurred.”

Authorities are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was last seen in the area of Vegas Drive and Rock Springs on September 2 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
We’re taking this investigation very seriously, and our agents have been working around the clock to track down the perpetrator. According to Las Vegas Police Department Captain Dori Koren, “We initiated our Major Case Protocol immediately upon our initial reaction and are employing all LVMPD resources to maximize the pace of this investigation.”

