Late-night Gunshot Kills One In Midtown Sacramento

The victim of an overnight shooting on a famous midtown area that is home to restaurants, clubs, and a music venue was identified by police on Sunday.

Officer Chad Lewis, spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department, said, “The investigation is very active” after police were summoned to the corner of 28th and J streets in reference to a homicide.

Homicide Investigation: SPD is on scene of a shooting near the intersection of 28th St and J St. One individual is deceased. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/sQHoOeRFm7 — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) September 25, 2022

Several businesses in the 2700 block of J Street were reportedly targeted by gunfire, according to Lewis, who claimed the incident occurred just before 1 a.m. According to Lewis, two shooters were engaged, but police have no leads on any possible suspects.

Dispatchers received radio transmissions from police at 12:45 a.m. indicating that cops were searching for a black pickup truck that had been spotted driving away from the shooting scene, and that one individual was “down with a gun” on the north side of the intersection. James Marshall Park forms the northern boundary of the block that features the nightclub Harlow’s, the sports bar BarWest, the Mexican restaurant Centro Cocina, and the American restaurant Red Rabbit Kitchen and Bar.

According to Lewis, the man had “several gunshot wounds” and was declared dead at the site by Sacramento Fire Department officers. According to him, nobody else was hurt.

This is the third late-night gunshot on the city’s grid outside the typical party locations.