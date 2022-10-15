Latto Net Worth: How Much Does She Make In A Year?

The following statement concerns the anticipated Latto Net Worth. There has been a lot of talk about Latto Net Worth. More information about Latto’s money woes may be found here. Latto to her recent commercial success and Net Worth are the subjects of much speculation. Latto’s financial situation is discussed further here.

Latto Early Life

Alyssa Michelle Stephens (Latto), the daughter of Shayne and Misti, was born on December 22, 1998, in Columbus, Ohio. She relocated to Clayton County, Georgia, with her parents when she was just two years old.

When Stephens was ten, she started making her own rap music and competing in drag races. She attended Lovejoy High School as a teen, where she endured persistent harassment from her classmates because of the uneven coloring that resulted from her having a black father and a white mother.

Stephens used the rapping moniker Miss Mulatto because she identified as a mulatto. The term was eventually shortened to Latto.

Latto Career: “The Rap Game”

Stephens joined the cast of “The Rap Game,” a 2016 Lifetime reality competition series developed by Queen Latifah and Jermaine Dupri.

The show, formatted like a “boot camp,” followed aspiring rappers as they battled against one another in a variety of challenges over the course of eight weeks.

Stephens won the contest under the alias Miss Mulatto, and the record label So So Def Records offered her a recording contract. Stephens, however, was unsatisfied with the financial terms of the arrangement and rejected it in favor of pursuing a career as a freelancing musician.

Premiere Albums and Tapes

A track titled “No More Talking” was released by Stephens at the beginning of 2016. Afterward, she worked with another “Rap Game” contestant named Lil Niqo on a song called “Tough on the Internet.”

After winning the Georgia Music Awards’ Youth Hip Hop/R&B Award, Stephens dropped her debut mixtape, titled “Miss Mulatto.” Her second mixtape, “Latto Let Em Know,” was released in April of 2017 and features guest appearances from Silentó, Lil Key, and Crucial.

Particularly noteworthy was the inclusion of “Response Diss,” a diss track directed at fellow “Rap Game” contestant Young Lyric, on the mixtape. Despite this, the two remained engaged in a long-running diss track to war. Stephens finished 2017 with the release of his EP “Time and Pressure.”

Globally Recognized Successes

Using the new moniker “Mulatto,” Stephens dropped a mixtape of the same name the same year. Her first major hit was with the song “Bitch from da Souf,” which peaked at number 95 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) at the beginning of the following year.

In June, Latto dropped her second extended play, titled “Big Latto.” She found success with her remix of “Bitch from da Souf,” which featured fellow rappers Trina and Saweetie, and with her third EP, “Hit the Latto,” which was released in December. Album was Recorded in a Studio for the First Time, Plus Additional Singles

Latto’s signing with RCA Records in March of 2020 was largely a result of the success of “Bitch from da Souf.” She followed up that month with another promotional song, “He Says She Say,” and the month after that, she released “No Hook.”

Featuring Gucci Mane, Latto dropped her new track “Muwop” in July. In August, she released her first full-length album, titled “Queen of Da Souf.”

The album was successful enough to peak at number 44 on the Billboard 200. In December, a deluxe edition was released with five more songs, including the hit “Sex Lies,” which featured rapper Lil Baby.

In 2021, Latto adopted her new stage name, and in May of that year, she dropped a new single titled “The Biggest.”

The first single off her upcoming second album, “Big Energy,” was released in September and quickly became her most successful single to date, reaching as high as #42 on the Billboard Hot 100. In November, Latto released her second song, titled “Southside.”

Collaborations

In her short career, Latto has already worked with a wide range of other musicians. She also appeared on the NLE Choppa single “Make Em Say,” in addition to the successful remix of “Bitch from da Souf” she did with Trina and Saweetie.

This September 2020, Latto was featured on the remix of Chloe x Halle’s “Do It,” along with City Girls and Doja Cat.

She also made an appearance on G-new Eazy’s track “Down,” which came out on the same day. Latto also collaborated with artists including Jacob Latimore, 2 Chainz, Janelle Monáe, and Future.

Latto Personal Life

Latto ventured into business in 2017 when she launched her own clothing boutique called Pitstop Clothing. Jonesboro, Georgia, to be exact.

Latto was detained for a theft she didn’t commit in 2019 after being falsely accused of resembling another lady. She felt the need to release a song named “Fuck Rice Street” to express her displeasure with the situation.

Latto Net Worth

Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Dec 22, 1998 (23 years old) Place of Birth: Columbus, Ohio, U.S. Profession: Rapper, songwriter

American rapper Latto net worth is $2 million. In 2016, Latto rose to fame after he triumphed on the first season of the MTV reality competition “The Rap Game.”

After three years of hard work, her debut single “Bitch from da Souf” finally broke through to the public. Following that, Latto released several more successful songs, including “Muwop” from her debut album “Queen of Da Souf” and “Big Energy” from her second album.

