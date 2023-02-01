Lauren London Pregnant: Is She Expecting A Third Child?

Is Lauren London Pregnant? Lauren London is a well-known actress who has been in a variety of films and television shows over the years. People have begun to speculate that she is expecting a child over the past few months, and they are curious as to whether or not these reports are true.
There have been persistent rumours going around online for years now stating that London is going to be a mother. They started after the Los Angeles Sentinel published a piece in February 2021 claiming that she was, but that article has since been retracted.
However, London set the record straight and announced unequivocally that she is not expecting a child at this time.
“When I woke up, I was greeted with some complete bulls***. Rumors! According to Entertainment Tonight, she made the remark “Lies!” during the time in question. “On a woman who is making every effort to be better?! I beg you to halt. I’m NOT pregnant.” “And with that, I shall return to my holy healing circle,” she added.
Even though London is not pregnant at the moment, she still has a lot on her plate because she has two young children. In 2009, she gave birth to a son named Kameron with her former husband Lil Wayne, and in 2016, she gave birth to a boy named Kross with Nipsey Hussle.
Due to the fact that the children are still quite young, not a lot is known about them just yet; nonetheless, London frequently posts pictures of them on her Instagram account, where she has approximately 10 million followers.
Who Is Lauren London’s Boyfriend?
Due to the fact that London loves to maintain a low profile, she has chosen to keep her admirers in the dark about her romantic connections.
According to the information that is currently available, she does not have a boyfriend. Before she began her relationship with Hussle, she was linked to a number of famous people, including Neef Buck, Carmelo Anthony, and Trey Songz, among others.
She and Wayne had been engaged for some time before they decided to end their relationship in 2009. The shooting that resulted in Hussle’s death occurred on March 31, 2019, at the age of 33, outside of the Marathon clothing store he owned in the south Los Angeles neighbourhood of Crenshaw.
Three years later, the suspect in the case, Eric Ronald Holder, was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. It is very likely that his sentence will be postponed until a later date.
