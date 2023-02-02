Lawsuit Can Be Filed Against Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

The father of a man who was shot and died by Kyle Rittenhouse at a protest in 2020 filed a wrongful death case against Rittenhouse, police officers, and other parties. On Wednesday, a federal judge in Wisconsin decided that the claim can move forward.
Anthony Huber’s father filed the complaint in 2021, alleging the officers of permitting a dangerous scenario that violated his son’s fundamental rights and ultimately to his murder. Anthony Huber was one of two men Rittenhouse shot and killed.
John Huber, the father of Anthony Huber, claimed that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, had teamed up with the police to injure protesters. John Huber is suing Rittenhouse, the police, and the city for undisclosed damages.
On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman denied motions Rittenhouse and the government defendants made in an effort to have the civil rights complaint dismissed.
The judge stated that Anthony Huber’s death “may conceivably be viewed as having been proximately caused by the actions of the governmental defendants” in permitting the case against Rittenhouse and the others to move forward.
It’s crucial to emphasise that the decision merely permits the case to move on to the following stage; it does not consider the case’s merits, according to Shane Martin, an attorney for Rittenhouse.
Martin stated, “While we respect the judge’s ruling, we do not feel there is any proof of a conspiracy and we are certain that Kyle’s actions that evening were not improper and were committed in self defence, just as a Kenosha jury decided.”
Rittenhouse was sought after for nearly 100 hours by John Huber’s lawyers and private investigators, who tracked down addresses in seven different states before discovering his mother and sister’s Florida residence. Rittenhouse’s sister, who claimed that he wasn’t at home, received notice of the case. That, according to Adelman, is sufficient to qualify as service.
Due to improper service of the complaint, Rittenhouse claimed that the case against him should be dismissed. Rittenhouse “is almost probably dodging service,” according to Adelman, who disputed that.
Rittenhouse has been purposefully evasive regarding his location, according to Adelman. Although he claims not to live in Florida, he doesn’t specify where his domicile is.
Attorneys for the government and law enforcement personnel who are being sued did not immediately respond to requests for comment via email.
According to Anand Swaminathan, one of the lawyers for parents John Huber and Karen Bloom, the decision brings Anthony Huber’s family “one step closer to justice for their son’s tragic death.”
As a result of their activities, Kenosha officials “created a powder keg situation,” according to Swaminathan. “The Kenosha officials tried to claim that they cannot be held liable for their unconstitutional conduct; that argument was soundly rejected today.”
In the summer of 2020, during a turbulent night of protests over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer, Rittenhouse used an AR-style semi-automatic rifle to kill Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and injure a third person while also being charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and reckless endangerment.
Rittenhouse said he acted in self-defense and was cleared of all charges in November 2021. Rittenhouse’s acts turned into a hot topic in the American conversation about firearms, vigilantism, and racial injustice.
After businesses were looted and set on fire in the nights that followed Blake’s shooting, Rittenhouse travelled to Kenosha from his home in the nearby town of Antioch, Illinois. He joined other armed individuals on the streets while toting a firearm that, according to the authorities, was unlawfully bought for him because he was a minor.
In the parking lot of an auto dealership, Rittenhouse first murdered Rosenbaum, 36; as he fled the scene, Rittenhouse stumbled and fell. 26-year-old Anthony Huber attempted to disarm Rittenhouse by striking him with his skateboard. Rittenhouse shot Gaige Grosskreutz, a 27-year-old protester, and killed Anthony Huber before falling to the ground.
One of several continuing civil cases brought after the shootings is this one. A comparable complaint against Rittenhouse was brought by Grosskreutz last year.
