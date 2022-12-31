Leaked Renders Display A Galaxy A54 With A Premium Design Similar To The Galaxy S23: Today, several forthcoming Samsung products were leaked. The Galaxy A34 pictures and the first batch of press renders for the Galaxy Book 3 series were leaked a short while ago. Now that the Galaxy A54’s official images have leaked, the premium mid-range smartphone’s four color options are revealed.
AndroidHeadlines released the Galaxy A54’s photos. In Q1 2023, the smartphone is anticipated to launch with the Galaxy A14, Galaxy A24, and Galaxy A34. The Galaxy A74 won’t be released by Samsung this year. At least four color options of the Galaxy A54 will be available at launch: Black, Lime, Purple, and White.
Similar to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, the Galaxy A54 boasts a simple design. It includes a flat display with rounded borders and individual camera rings for each back camera. Samsung will no longer make smartphones with depth cameras after 2023.
Therefore, the Galaxy A54 will only have three rear cameras. The punch-hole cutout in the display houses the selfie camera.
The phone is anticipated to have an in-display fingerprint reader, as there isn’t a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
Samsung Galaxy A54 Specifications
According to earlier reports, the Galaxy A54 boasts dual speakers and a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It will be powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, which has the Mali-G68 GPU and four high-performance cores. There is a 5,100mAh battery inside. It might ship with Android 13 and receive four significant Android OS updates.
On the front of the phone, a 32MP selfie camera is anticipated. A 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera may be found on the back of the device. The phone may also have a USB Type-C port, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and an IP67 classification for dust and water resistance.
