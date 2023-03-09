Legalization Of Marijuana Moves Backward Significantly

On Tuesday, Oklahoma stalled the national legalisation of marijuana by rejecting complete legalisation in a referendum by a margin of more than 20 points.
With around 12,000 licenced marijuana businesses and nearly 400,000 patients, the state has acquired the moniker “Tokelahoma” since voters approved medical marijuana legislation by double digits in 2018. (in a state with less than four million residents).
Though many Oklahomans claim that the industry has grown out of hand and that authorities appear to be raiding a new illegal grow facility every week, this most recent outcome shows that the majority of locals are uninterested in the continuing development of the sector.
While 37 states have passed some sort of medicinal marijuana law, just 21 states have allowed marijuana use for recreational purposes. Yet, the product is still prohibited at the federal level, which has resulted in rules that are in conflict.
Paul Demko, the cannabis editor for POLITICO, was interviewed by Nightly to explore the state of the legalisation movement and the escalating opposition. Editing was done to this conversation.
The wildest cannabis market in the world was established in Oklahoma. At first, there were no restrictions on business licences, and they could be bought for just $2,500. Unlike other states, local governments cannot ban the operation of marijuana businesses.
Everyone who wants to participate in the medical programme is eligible because there are no prerequisites. As a result, the state has around 12,000 licenced marijuana businesses, which is by far the greatest percentage in the nation, and almost 10% of the population is enrolled in the medicinal programme.
Each have a point to be made. The fact that North Dakota, South Dakota, and Arkansas all rejected referendums in November demonstrates a wider pushback.
Nonetheless, the legalisation movement is still spreading quickly; in November, adult-use referendums were approved in Maryland and Missouri, and this year, lawmakers in North Carolina, Minnesota, and Kansas have all taken up legalising legislation.
There Have Been So Many Raids On illegal Marijuana Growth
Yet, Oklahoma’s particular conditions presented serious challenges for pro-legalization activists. Over the past two years, there have been scores of raids on illicit grows throughout the state, and law enforcement officials claim that many of them have connections to organised crime.
A gruesome quadruple killing occurred in November at a weed farm in rural Kingfisher County. Chinese nationals made up the victims and alleged attacker.
Many Oklahomans’ perceptions of the medical programme have been seriously damaged by this nonstop stream of unfavourable headlines.
