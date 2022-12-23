Legendary Athlete Boris Becker Reveals Inmate Tried To Kill Him In Prison: Boris Becker, a tennis legend, was recently let go from jail. He spoke candidly about his time spent in prison during a recent interview.
A broad view of an official’s badge on the first day of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships on July 2, 2018, in London, England, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Becker was initially given a 30-month prison term for illegally moving substantial sums of cash and concealing assets after filing for bankruptcy. In the end, he was imprisoned for eight months before being let out.
Becker disclosed that an inmate had attempted to kill him during this in-depth interview. When he was incarcerated at HMP Huntercombe, the lowest level, this incident took place.
According to Becker, who recalled the incident to the New York Post, “I was shaking so terrible.” I yelled loudly, and the prisoners soon emerged and threatened him.
Boris Becker says fellow inmate tried to kill him: 'I was shaking so bad' https://t.co/i9BiICHet2 pic.twitter.com/3dJMosGHu4
— New York Post (@nypost) December 21, 2022
Fortunately for Becker, some prisoners intervened and stopped things from going worse than they already were.
Becker continued, “He was dangerous. He was perplexed as to why I had such a strong bond with black prisoners.
Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker says his time in jail helped him reflect on his life.
He replied, “I have to go down that road and stay loyal to myself. I think my time in prison was beneficial.
Read Next: