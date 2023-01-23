Legendary Chicago Radio Personality Lin Brehmer Dies At 68 From Cancer

According to WXRT officials, the renowned Chicago radio host Lin Brehmer died at 68 following a protracted battle with cancer.
Brehmer died early on Sunday morning, Terri Hemmert of WXRT said in a statement.
We must inform you that we all lost our best friend, we must say with a heavy heart,” she said. For as long as he could, Lin Brehmer battled cancer. He died away quietly this morning, surrounded by his wife and kids.
The Cubs mourn the passing of legendary Chicago radio personality and lifelong Cubs fan Lin Brehmer.
Hemmert claims that at 10 a.m. on Monday when Brehmer’s show typically began, the station will pay tribute to Brehmer with a special block of programming.
We’ll support one another during this heartbreaking time, she assured. “That’s what Lin would want. Never assume anything.
In July 2022, Brehmer, a fixture at WXRT since 1991, took a leave of absence due to his ongoing battle with prostate cancer. The disease had advanced, necessitating more rigorous treatment for the renowned DJ.
He had been away lately but had now returned for the station’s shows.
Since 1991, Brehmer has been a show host on WXRT, winning over tens of thousands of admirers with his contagious optimism and tagline “it’s amazing to be alive.”
