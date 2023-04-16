Shows in Zurich and Milan Have Been Postponed Due to Lewis Capaldi’s Illness

Lewis Capaldi told his followers that he was sorry to have to cancel two gigs in Europe this week due to illness. ‘Zurich and Milan, I’m absolutely devastated to be typing this,’ the singer wrote. Many of you know that I’ve been having trouble with my voice for the previous few nights of the tour, last night in Stockholm, I did my best to sing through the show despite it being quite unpleasant since I didn’t want to disappoint you.
The 26-year-old superstar claims he saw a voice doctor in Sweden, who diagnosed him with bronchitis and advised him to rest his voice for three days so he wouldn’t further damage it. As a result, “I’m so very sorry to say that means that tomorrow night’s shows in Zurich and the shows in Milan the day after will be postponed,” Capaldi continued.
“I’ve already checked with the venues about free days they can do as well as dates I can make it back over to play these sold-out shows that I’ve been buzzing about for so long!” He announced that the March 8 performance at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan has been moved to May 31, and the March 7 performance at the Hallenstadion in Zurich has been moved to June 28. Tickets purchased for the original dates can be used for the rescheduled performances.
“Hate letting you all down, and this is the last thing I want to be writing,” Capaldi remarked finally. I’m going to get plenty of sleep and take my medicine so that I can be at my best for the awards ceremony in Barcelona. On February 21, 2015, when Capaldi was having a Tourette attack during a performance, the audience stepped in to aid them.
This happened in Frankfurt, Germany, as the Scottish musician performed his hit single “Someone You Loved” before a sold-out crowd. In a fan-filmed clip from the show, Capaldi can be seen singing, “And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes/ I fall into your arms/ I’ll be safe in your sound till I come back around.” He appears to be suffering from tics during this performance.
Capaldi has updated his blog with the new dates for his performances:
zurich🇨🇭& milan 🇮🇹 am so so sorry 💔 pic.twitter.com/czIiQ8aFKf
— Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) March 6, 2023
From there, the crowd began singing the chorus of the song back to him in harmony: I was starting to grow used to being someone you loved when “for now, the day bleeds into nightfall” and “you’re not here to get me through it all” are sung. On March 10, Capaldi will be in Barcelona, Spain, at the Palau Sant Jordi.
