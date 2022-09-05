Lexi Thompson Net Worth 2022: What Does The tattoo On Her Arm Say?

Lexi Thompson Net Worth 2022: Lexi Thompson Net Worth 2022 has been the subject of considerable speculation in the wake of her recent success on the LPGA Tour. To learn more about Lexi Thompson Net Worth 2022, read this article.

Lexi Thompson Early Life: Where Was She Born?

Although you may not know Alexis Thomas, you are likely familiar with Lexi Thompson, who has won 11 titles on the LPGA Tour. They are synonymous with one another. Since she was just 12 years old, Alexis “Lexi” Thompson has been a golfing phenomenon.

While most of us were still building with Legos, Lexi already had a successful amateur career, and by 2010 she was a rising star on the LPGA tour. She’s developed into an amazing player Thompson came from a calm but sports-loving family. She has two older brothers, Curtis and Nicholas, who are the youngest. Thompson was homeschooled throughout her childhood, but it didn’t prevent her from taking an early interest in sports like golf and hockey.

Her professional focus is on golf, but she is a massive admirer of hockey and a cheerleader for the Florida Panthers, which plays in her home state. The Thompson household regularly discussed golf. Her brothers play golf at the university level; Nicholas has played on the PGA tour.

Lexi Thompson Private Life: Who Is Her Lucky Charm?

Lexi has done an excellent job shielding her private life from the press. Whether she is currently in a relationship is unknown. However, it is known that she has never been married. She took time away from golf in 2018 to focus on her life.

While the reasons for the break were never revealed, many speculate that her grandmother’s death and her mother’s cancer diagnosis were to blame. Lexi is childless. We know that Lexi Thompson currently resides in Florida, albeit it is unknown precisely where she resides.

It has been established by reliable sources that she had previously looked into purchasing property in the Palm Beach Gardens region. In addition, that makes sense given that Palm Beach Gardens is a popular destination for golfers. The area is home to several of the game’s most prolific pros.

Lexi Thompson got a new tattoo on her right forearm a few weeks before the CME Group Tour Championship. The American star’s spiritual side is represented by the black tattoo of an arrow through which the word “Faith” is written in script.

Lexi Thompson Career: How Did She Begin Her Career?

Lexi’s career started when she was just 12 years old, as was mentioned earlier. She entered the U.S. lottery at the tender age of 12. She won the Women’s Open at 19, setting a record for the youngest winner in the tournament’s history.

At 15, she leapt the professional circuit. When she won her first LPGA tournament, it was less than a year after she turned pro. There was an incident in 2011 during the Navistar LPGA Classic. Since then, she has only accumulated victories.

In 2014, she won the Kraft Nabisco Championship on the LPGA Tour, a major victory because she bested Michelle Wie, a perennial powerhouse on the LPGA Tour, by three strokes. Lexi won the Major for the first time as a result of this. The Ladies European Tour and the LGPA Japan Tour recognised her success. According to the current Rolex player ranking system, she is ranked ninth.

Lexi has had a strong 2021, with results including a tie for 17th at the Lotte Championship, a tie for 36th in the ANA Inspiration event, and a current tie for 88th at the Kingsmill Championship. When Lexi’s caddie Benji Thompson left for the year, everyone took notice. Since Tucker has also worked as Bryson DeChambeau’s bag man, he is likely already well-known to many of you.

Lexi Thompson claims a 277-yard driving distance, which is above average. She reached a career-high fourth place in the 2017 Rolex rankings. She has won 11 times on the LPGA Tour, one of those victories being a Major Championship. In terms of wealth in 2021, she is now ranked #5.

In addition, Lexi’s 2021 driving accuracy rating is 77.68%, which places her at the 92nd position out of all drivers. She is tenth in the season’s standings, having completed 21 rounds at or below par. The 116 birdies she has made put her in tenth place, and the five eagles she has made put her in the first place.

Lexi Thompson Net Worth 2022: How Much Rich She Is?

A conservative estimate places Lexi Thompson net worth in 2022 is roughly $7 million. When considering her professional earnings and the money she makes from her endorsement deals, though, it’s safe to assume that number is larger.

It is estimated that Lexi has earned $10.8 million throughout the course of her 11-year career. Considering that she earns an estimated $3.4 million year from endorsement deals alone, that’s not bad at all. Lexi’s endorsement relationships with major firms like Bridgestone bring quite a lot of cash. She has received endorsements from major golf brands such as Cobra and Puma.

