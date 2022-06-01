Liam Payne Net Worth

Liam Payne Early Life

He was born on August 29, 1993, to Karen and Geoff Payne in Wolverhampton, England. An infant caretaker was his mother’s job while her husband worked as an electrician. Nicola and Ruth were his two older sisters. As a child, Payne was frequently ill and frequently hospitalized due to kidney disease.

Payne was active in a variety of sports in high school, but his favorite was cross country running. The bullying he suffered at the hands of some older kids prompted him to take up boxing training at the age of twelve. At Wolverhampton College – Paget Road he studied music technology after graduating from St. Peter’s Collegiate School.

It was at this moment that he had already been interested in music and performance for several years; he began his career in the entertainment industry at the age of 12. With the Pink Productions Theatre Company, he took part in a variety of theatrical and musical endeavors.

Liam Payne Career

At 14, Payne tried out for “The X Factor” in 2008 and made it to the semifinals before getting cut. Simon Cowell recommended he return in a few years. Payne took this advice to heart and returned to the show in 2010, for the seventh season. When he sang “Cry Me a River” by Michael Buble, the audience went wild. Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik formed a five-piece boy band during the Bootcamp round of the competition. As a result, they were able to compete in the competition’s “Group” division. In the end, they finished in third place.

Simon Cowell signed One Direction to his label at the season’s completion. In September of the same year, they released their debut single, “What Makes You Beautiful.” Globally, the song was an enormous hit, peaking at number one in multiple countries. They then went on a world tour and released their debut album, “Up All Night.” Fans and journalists alike lauded the group’s performance abilities at the events, which sold out in minutes. This tour was filmed on the video album “Up All Night: The Live Tour,” which was published in May of that year.

One Direction remained a worldwide phenomenon over the next few years. Take Me Home” debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 in November 2012, their second album. A second world tour followed, culminating in the box office smash “One Direction: This Is Us,” a 3-D concert documentary that raked in about $70 million. ‘Midnight Memories’ was published in 2013 and includes the hit ‘Best Song Ever.’ They were able to sell out a second world tour and a follow-up concert movie.

When Zayne Malik departed the band, Payne took over many of his vocal duties and also became one of the group’s primary songwriters. Payne’s contributions to the music were significant. More than half of the songs on the band’s later albums were co-written by him.

Along with collaborating with other artists, Payne began working on his solo projects. He collaborated with musicians like Cheryl Cole and Juicy J on a few EDM tracks. He secured a recording deal with Republic Records in October of 2016.

In May of this year, he released his first solo track, “Strip That Down,” which featured Quavo. As a result of its popularity, the song peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States and number 3 in the United Kingdom. “Stack it Up” was released in September of 2019 as a single following the release of an EP in 2018.

There have been numerous fashion and beauty advertisements in which Payne has appeared, as well. For the first time, Hugo Boss has hired a worldwide ambassador. Hugo and Liam Payne collaborated on a limited-edition capsule collection for Berlin Fashion Week in July 2020.

Liam Payne Personal Life

Danielle Peazer became Liam’s girlfriend shortly after he joined XFactor in 2010. They remained together till 2012. Liam dated Sophia Smith for a year after splitting up with Danielle. Until 2015, Sophia and Liam were together. During the following year, Liam entered into possibly the most well-known element of his personal life — his dating life. Liam and Cheryl began dating in 2016, which sparked controversy due to the disparity in their ages.

Liam’s followers continue to root for the couple, and they even have a kid, Bear, together. Sadly, the two didn’t stay together for very long before parting ways in 2019. Liam was spotted with Naomi Campbell for a few months after Cheryl. In 2020, he got engaged to Maya Henry. After just a few months, in June of 2021, they decided to call it quits on the project. Payne and Maya had a brief breakup, but he later claimed that they were still engaged.

How Much Is Liam Payne Worth?

A famous solo artist and one of the most commercially successful boy bands in history, Liam Payne has become an enormously wealthy man after a successful career in both arenas. Liam Payne has an estimated net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

A combination of his solo work and that of One Direction has brought in a healthy profit for him. Additionally, Payne has earned money from tours, television appearances, and the selling of goods. The singer’s net worth may continue to grow as long as he remains in the music business.

